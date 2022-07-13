ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Football To Host Two Open Practices in Kenan Stadium

By Michael Koh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans will get an exclusive first look at the Tar Heels before the 2022 season kicks off. The UNC football program announced it would host two open practices in Kenan Stadium in late July and early August, with the second open practice exclusively for students. The first open practice...

UNC Football: The Desert

Summer always used to go so much faster. When there was a school year waiting at the other end, there never seemed to be enough days in summer; now it’s quite the opposite. The middle of the state has been weathering heatwaves for the past month or so, and I’m honestly ready for the summer to be over. As a working adult (depending on who you ask), the days of summer blur together into hours spent at my desk, sticking to my day job, then sticking to the molten seats in my car if I do have to get out and drive anywhere. Even distractions are at an all-time low; the movie industry considers the late summer months to be ‘dump months,’ in which movies that aren’t expected to generate too much critical buzz or audience enthusiasm are released without much fanfare, and TV series typically call it quits even earlier with typical season wrapping up as winter begins to turn more green and temperate.
North Carolina college football player killed in mall shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Shy’Heem “Shy” Clemons, a running back for the Greensboro College Pride football team, was killed following a shooting at a mall in Anderson. At the scene, police found the 19-year-old Clemons suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Sunday. The suspect […]
College Basketball World Reacts To Big GG Jackson News

The college basketball world is abuzz with the news that five-star G.G. Jackson, the No. 2 player in the 2023 class, is reportedly set to decommit from North Carolina. Jackson is expected to flip from the Tar Heels to South Carolina and reclassify to enroll at his in-state school this fall. He'll suit up for the Gamecocks next season.
2024 Guard McNeil Jr. Unsatisfied with History-Making Year

Rock Hill, S.C. — Paul McNeil Jr. has thoroughly solidified himself as one of the top players in the 2024 class, dominating and taking names this summer to the tune of 19 points, 3.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds a game for Garner Road (N.C.) on the grueling Adidas 3SSB.
Chansky’s Notebook: Local Legend Rebounds

What a fairy-tale golf year for Chapel Hill’s Ben Griffin. The former East Chapel Hill High School star and All-ACC and All-American at Carolina seemed destined for the pro tour. He won two high school state championships, chipping in on the last hole to win his first as a...
HBCU athletes clinch NIL brand deals with Spikeball, Athlytic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As college athletes across the country have started racking up branded name, image, and likeness deals, HBCU students are also stepping onto the field. Sports company Spikeball has partnered with NIL marketplace Athlytic for a huge deal with HBCU student-athletes across the country. For six months,...
The Morning News: Vehicle Break-Ins and GG Jackson

In today’s news: a string of vehicle break-ins in Chapel Hill, ripple effects on campus from last year’s Nikole Hannah-Jones saga, and a decommitment from a highly touted UNC basketball recruit. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
John Sherer Talks UNC Press Celebrating its 100th Anniversary

This year, UNC Press is celebrating a milestone: the 100th anniversary of its founding back in 1922, as the first university press in the South and one of the first in the nation. This week, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck spoke with John Sherer, the Spangler Family Director of UNC Press, who’s led the organization for the last ten years.
Foodie news: Oak City Fish and Chips holds reopening celebration (July 15, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Over in Chapel Hill, Brandon Sharp, chef and owner of the restaurant Hawthorne & Wood, has opened his second establishment, Bluebird, in Meadowmont in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Carolina (although you won't recognize it once you walk in). Bluebird aims to present “true Gallic style” of French cuisine where the menu features French dishes like salade lyonnaise, sole véronique, and roast chicken with black truffle. The drink selections are primarily feature French wines, ciders and cocktails. Bluebird is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and open for brunch on Sundays. Get familiar with them here.
Alison Friedman: The Long Way From China to Carolina

Faculty, staff and students come to UNC’s Chapel Hill campus from all over the world, but it’s hard to imagine that too many came from farther away than Alison Friedman. The executive and artistic director for Carolina Performing Arts came to Orange County all the way from Hong Kong, about 8,300 miles away.
Exploring Your Creative Genius: Chapel Hill Roots

Welcome to this bi-weekly series of articles written to help you grow your creative capacity and develop your entrepreneurial instincts and behaviors!. In this first edition, I am eager to convince you that you have a natural-born creative genius and that nothing is more important for your future successes, in all your lived worlds, than growing your creative and entrepreneurial qualities.
