BARTOW, Fla. — The loved ones of 12-year-old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia held a fundraiser on Friday afternoon to help pay for her medical bills. Jasmin is the only survivor of a horrible car crash that killed her parents and grandparents late last month in Mexico. This week, she was flown back home to Tampa and taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for further care.

BARTOW, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO