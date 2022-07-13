ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Jazz Collective Reviews

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 2 days ago

Fire! – Requiēs (Rune Grammofon, 2022) Travis Laplante -Wild Tapestry (Out Of Your Head...

avantmusicnews.com

The Guardian

Sound Within Sound by Kate Molleson review – a challenge to the gatekeepers of classical music

This clever and compelling collection of essays sings the praises of 10 thrilling artists whose work has been excluded from the classical canon. When Radio 3 presenter and critic Kate Molleson was a child, she would take her Fisher-Price tape machine to bed, clutching it like a cuddly toy, falling asleep to Monteverdi madrigals. Her love of Bach, Beethoven, Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky followed soon after; then her interests moved to ambitious modern composers, many of whom were not western, male, white or in any history books.
InsideHook

Turns Out Haruki Murakami Has An Excellent Record Collection

Plenty of acclaimed writers have close ties to the world of music. Even in this realm, though, Haruki Murakami has engaged deeply with music across the bulk of his body of work. That his bibliography includes a novel titled Norwegian Wood is one sign of his deep of music, as is the fact that he once owned a jazz club. Murakami has also incorporated real-life bars and clubs where he’s gone to see music into his books.
classicfm.com

10 most relaxing pieces of classical music

We think these are the best pieces of classical music to make your day more relaxing. Classical music can be a powerful tool for relieving everyday stress, helping you sleep and supporting your mental health. Grieg – Morning Mood. Evocative, rich and lyrical, the Norwegian composer’s music is always...
Rolling Stone

URL to IRL: Dirty Bird Is Building a Dance Music Community, One Beat at a Time

All humans are comprised of contradictions, and multimedia artist Dirty Bird is self-aware of his. He’s a Twitter-famous internet personality who doesn’t want to be known for his online persona. He’s a jazz-laden dance music producer who wouldn’t describe his own music as jazz. He’s a capital-A Artist who’s frighteningly successful at every artform he gets his hands on, but he wouldn’t say he likes to actually do any of them.
Person
Alan Silva
operawire.com

Composer Josephine Stephenson Signs Publishing Deal with Wise Music Group

Wise Music Group and composer, arranger and performer Josephine Stephenson have signed a long-term publishing deal. Stephenson has been commissioned by such organizations as the BBC, Radio France, Wigmore Hall, Kings Place and others. She has also collaborated with the theater companies La Raffinerie, L’Éventuel Hérisson Bleu and FellSwoop Theater and has written and arranged music for a number of acclaimed artists, arrangers, composers and bands. She is currently the Composer in Residence at the Opéra Grand Avignon.
operawire.com

Salzburg Festival Unveils Jonas Kaufmann & Diana Damrau Recital Program

The Salzburg Festival announced that Diana Damrau and Jonas Kaufmann will each perform a recital as part of the 2022 festival. Kauffman’s recital takes place first on August 7 at 3:30 pm at the Großes Festspielhaus. His program features the music of Beethoven to early 20th-century works by Strauss and Mahler. They will close the concert with a collection of pieces by Liszt..
TheDailyBeast

Literary Archive Broker, 2 Others Charged in Scheme to Sell Looted Eagles Lyrics

Life in the fast line has finally caught up to a trio of men now indicted for allegedly conspiring to sell a treasure trove of notes and lyrics pilfered half a century ago from Don Henley, co-founder of the Eagles. On Tuesday, Manhattan prosecutors said that Glenn Horowitz, a rare books dealer, Craig Inciardi, a curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Edward Kosinski, a collector, had attempted to launder the manuscripts through Christie’s and Sotheby’s. Horowitz is a luminary of the American literary antiquities scene, known for acquiring the rights to Bob Dylan’s archive and selling it for roughly $20 million. Henley’s papers, including handwritten lyrics for “Hotel California,” passed into his hands in 2005, when an unnamed Eagles biographer allegedly stole them in the late 1970s. Horowitz is accused of bringing Inciardi and Kosinski in on the job, and the squad set about attempting to hawk the manuscripts. The trio’s lawyers have attested their clients are innocent and intent on fighting “these unjustified charges.”
classicfm.com

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Hold on to your hats – if you haven’t heard any of these musical works of genius, your life is about to be changed 10 times in a row. Here are the 10 major works we recommend you devote some time to. Needless to say, each of these examples should be digested in a single sitting.
operawire.com

Francesco Meli, Luca Salsi, Anastasia Bartoli & Rosa Feola Lead Teatro La Fenice’s 2022-23 Season

The Teatro La Fenice has announced its 2022-23 season. Nicola Alaimo leads Verdi’s “Falstaff” alongside Vladimir Stoyanov, René Barbera, Selene Zanetti, Caterina Sala, Sara Mingardo, and Veronica Simeoni. Myung-Whun Chung conducts the production by Adrian Noble. Performance Dates: Nov. 18-26, 2022. Bruno Maderna’s “Satyricon” will star...
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Announces Major Cancelations for Two Productions

The Royal Opera House has announced several major cast changes for two productions. First up, the company announced that Joseph Calleja has withdrawn from the role of Foresto in “Attila” due to illness. He will be replaced by Stefan Pop. He joins a cast starring María José Siri, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Simon Keenlyside under the baton of Speranza Scappucci in her ROH debut.
Hypebae

Charles and Keith Taps Spanish Artist Coco Capitán for Collaboration

Singapore-based brand Charles & Keith just launched a new collaboration with Spanish artist Coco Capitán, drawing inspiration from her poetic works. “My art is inspired by overheard conversations, diary entries, and sudden waves of introspection,” Capitán explains in a press release. “I believe that words can transcend cultures and give us a glimmer of hope for brighter times,” she adds.
operawire.com

Wexford Festival Opera Announces Special Concert to Close out 70th Anniversary Celebration

The Wexford Festival Opera has announced the final celebration of its 70th anniversary for a special one-night event at the National Concert Hall in Ireland. The showcase, which is slated for August 26, 2022 will feature tenor Konu Kim, Irish soprano Celine Byrne, Irish mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught, and Irish bassist Juana Molloy. Music director Michele Mariotti will conduct the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and the New Dublin Voices Chorus.
operawire.com

Bayreuth Festival Experiencing Rising COVID Cases

Opera Magazine is reporting that COVID cases are on the rise at the Bayreuth Festival. The publication is reporting that “among the high number of COVID cases hitting artists and staff at Bayreuth’s ⁦Festival include Ring Cycle conductor Pietari Inkinen, who is isolating.”. As a result, Cornelius...
operawire.com

Sondra Radvanovsky to Headline ‘Noche de los Sentidos’ at Cap Rocat

The Plama de Mallorca in Cap Rocat is set to present a performance on July 23, 2022 featuring superstar soprano Sondra Radvanovsky. The soprano will appear alongside the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears under music director Pablo Mielgo. This performance represents the second such event in the “Noche...
The Guardian

The First Night of the Proms review – moments of beauty amid the fury

The new Proms season opened with Verdi’s Requiem, with Sakari Oramo conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the combined forces of the BBC Symphony and Crouch End Festival Choruses. The choice of work was significant. Large-scale choral and orchestral music is notably prominent this year after the constraints and restrictions of the previous two seasons, and future concerts include such varied repertory as Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius, Ethel Smyth’s Mass in D Major and Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony. The contrast between last year’s Last Night, with its socially distant chorus of just 37, and the massed choirs now assembled on the platform could not have been more pronounced.
