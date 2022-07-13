ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ms. Marvel’ Just Revealed Kamala Isn’t Only a Djinn, She’s Also a [Spoiler]

By Ross A. Lincoln
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
The following contains major spoilers for the “Ms. Marvel” finale episode. Turn away now if you haven’t seen it. The season finale of “Ms. Marvel” ended, per Marvel Cinematic Universe tradition, with a post-credits scene setting up a future project. But as much fun...

TheWrap

TheWrap

