A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The 6,482-square-foot home at 3119 Bayshore Blvd. NE in St. Petersburg has sold for over $6 million. The seven-bedroom, seven-and-half-bathroom home was built in 2015 and has a contemporary modern architectural style. The estate has high ceilings and large windows overlooking the...

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO