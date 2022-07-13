ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solar Opposites - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Season 3 of Solar Opposites is now available to watch on Hulu.

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

The Hardy Boys - Renewed for a 3rd Season by Hulu?

Looks like Hulu have renewed The Hardy Boys for a 3rd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start in August in Toronto. We'll post official confirmation when Hulu makes the announcement.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney Out Again — and Unfortunately, 'Sami Really Put the Kibosh On a Return'

Having wrapped up her ill-fated wedding, it looks like Alison Sweeney is exiting once more. And it’s a safe bet she’ll be taking Sami far, far away from Salem! Between learning that her “hero” Lucas was behind her kidnapping and finding EJ and Belle in bed together (or at least undressed and bed adjacent), we can’t exactly say we blame her!
spoilertv.com

Archer - Season 13 - Premiere Date Announced - Press Release

Emmy(R) Award-Winning Animated Comedy Premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX Streaming the Next Day on Hulu. FXX's Comedy Lineup Continues Thursday, August 25 with the Premiere of the New Animated Comedy Little Demon. LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 - FX's Archer, the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy, will return for...
Solar Opposites
spoilertv.com

Riverdale - Episode 6.22 - Night of the Comet (Season Finale) - Press Release

CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen (#622). Original airdate 7/31/2022.
spoilertv.com

Kaos - Jeff Goldblum Replaces Hugh Grant In Recasting

Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic World Dominion) has been tapped as one of the leads, vengeful god Zeus, in Netflix’s darkly comedic Greek mythology reimagining series Kaos, from creator-writer Charlie Covell. He replaces Hugh Grant, who originally had been cast in the role but had to pull out over date availability.
spoilertv.com

Demascus - Martin Lawrence Joins Cast

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Lawrence will play Demascus’ irascible Uncle...
spoilertv.com

Dr. Death - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Peacock

PEACOCK'S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED ANTHOLOGY SERIES "DR. DEATH" RENEWED FOR SECOND SEASON WITH ALL-NEW GRIPPING MEDICAL TRUE CRIME STORYLINE. NEW SEASON FROM UCP WILL BE BASED ON THE HIT WONDERY PODCAST AND SHOWRUN / WRITTEN / EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY ASHLEY MICHEL HOBAN AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY PATRICK MACMANUS. www.PeacockTV.com. · Peacock...
spoilertv.com

Sunny - Hidetoshi Nishijima Joins Cast

Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car) is set to star opposite Rashida Jones in Sunny, Apple TV+’s half-hour dark comedy series from A24. Written by Katie Robbins based on the book Dark Manual by Japan-based Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan and to be directed Lucy Tcherniak, Sunny stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband (Nishijima) and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.
spoilertv.com

Reginald The Vampire - Date Announcement Teaser Promo + Promotional Poster

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.
spoilertv.com

Your Honor - Season 2 - Rosie Perez to Star

Rosie Perez is joining Bryan Cranston in the upcoming second and final season of Showtime’s Your Honor, in a major recurring role. Perez will play Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans.
spoilertv.com

MOVIE: Orphan: First Kill - Trailer

In Select Theatres, Streaming on Paramount+ and On Digital August 19. Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.
spoilertv.com

FBI: International - Christiane Paul Exits, Replaced by Eva-Jane Willis

Season 2 of CBS’ FBI: International will welcome a new character played by Eva-Jane Willis following the departure of series lead Christine Paul. Season 2 premieres on September 20 at 9 pm ET/PT as part of All-FBI Tuesdays on CBS. Willis will portray Megan “Smitty” Garretson, a street-wise Europol...
