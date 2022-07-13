Solar Opposites - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car) is set to star opposite Rashida Jones in Sunny, Apple TV+’s half-hour dark comedy series from A24. Written by Katie Robbins based on the book Dark Manual by Japan-based Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan and to be directed Lucy Tcherniak, Sunny stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband (Nishijima) and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

