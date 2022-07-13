ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toilet

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night.

Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. After putting her popcorn in the microwave she went to use the bathroom and "opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.

The thing? An iguana.

The reptile was unable to find its way out the commode so Reynolds had to enlist Harold Rondon of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the little fella.

Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from South Florida properties this year already.

“This is the second one this week already,” he said.

Rondon said he removed a Mexican spiny tail iguana from Reynolds' toilet.

Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long, he said.

“He took up most of the toilet bowl,” Reynolds said.

Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in South Florida, WSVN reports.

It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.

While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

New lawsuit filed in California claims Skittles are toxic to eat

OAKLAND, Calif. — A new lawsuit that was filed on Thursday in California claims that Skittles candies are too toxic to eat. According to Reuters, Mars Inc. has been sued by a consumer in California who claims that the candies are not edible because they have a toxin in them that they claim the company said was going to phase one about six years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Some state abortion limits allow rape, incest exceptions

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to throw out Roe v. Wade last month and an Ohio 10-year-old having subsequently been forced to leave her home state in order to obtain an abortion after police say a man raped her have drawn new attention to how some state restrictions on abortion allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

2-year-old child found alive after being abandoned in a car for 2 days in Alaska

HEALY, Alaska — A 2-year-old child was found locked inside a car that was abandoned two days prior in Alaska. The Alaska State Troopers stated in a news release that they received a call about an abandoned car with a two-year-old child inside. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that the car was left in the area just about two days earlier on July 12.
ALASKA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

DEA seizes 1 million fentanyl pills in record-setting California drug bust

LOS ANGELES — Agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration made history in California when they seized 1 million fake pills that contained fentanyl. The DEA announced the historic bust in a news release, saying it was the largest seizure of fentanyl the organization had ever made in California. The seizure was done as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Los Angeles area believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, agents said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Toilet Bowl#Uninvited#Popcorn#Wsvn#Iguana Lifestyles#Mexican#The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It appears as though there...
MONTANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Maryland State Police to determine if the agency engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Word of the investigation follows a series of complaints from Black troopers about harassment and mistreatment by fellow white officers,...
MARYLAND STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
118K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy