Plenty of sunshine and warm with an isolated PM shower or storm

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.

