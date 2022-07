The final preparations are coming into place for the annual Knox County Fair. The event will start Monday, and continue through Saturday, July 23rd. Knox County Purdue Extension agents are at the fairgrounds this week to prepare; they will also be on the scene during the Fair next week. Extension educator Valerie Clingerman reminds everyone to get a hold of them at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO