First Person: Scenes from a 50th high school reunion
worcestermag.com
2 days ago
At my 50th high-school reunion, my classmate Nick kept introducing his spouse as “This is my second wife, Carol.”. I finally asked Nick how long they’ve been married. “Eighteen years,” he replied. I suggested that 18 years qualifies as enough time to just introduce Carol as...
Christian Bachez is a mixed media artist currently based in Worcester. He was born and raised in Alphabet City, the heart of New York City, and moved to Worcester to attend the College of the Holy Cross. He specializes in bright, colorful and imaginative digital depictions of mystical scenes. Many times he includes his signature character, a bear-cat named SNAX, or incorporates funky, hip-hop influenced words and phrases. His goal as an artist is to depict his art in a fun, playful way appropriate for all ages, prompting his viewers to ask questions relating to self identity. Through continuing to create works of art, he hopes to not only inspire children around the world but also make art more accessible to people of all backgrounds. To see more of Christian’s work, follow @bachezdoesart.
The Little River Band goes back a long way — to Australia, in fact, where it first ventured out in 1975. The rock band soon expanded its appeal to the United States with hits including "Help is On Its Way," “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” and “Lonesome Loser.” Bassist/vocalist Wayne Nelson, who joined in 1980, is now the leader as the Little River Band continues to tour and draw on a repertoire that has sold over 30 million records.
Sean Woods wants the people of Worcester to know that while his new bar may be in the former home of an iconic watering hole, he’s ready to form a new identity for the space. The Sundown, Woods’ new venture, quietly opened its doors in June and the restaurateur...
BOSTON — Yelp has compiled a list of the top ice cream shops in every state ahead of National Ice Cream Day this weekend. The popular review platform says it ranked the best ice cream shops by using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021, and April 21, 2022.
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth police commended a young Hanover man for rescuing a missing five-year-old girl with autism who had wandered from her home and was wading in a brook Wednesday morning. Jake Manna, 20, was at work installing solar panels at a home in the town’s Buttermilk Bay...
FITCHBURG – For much of his 32-year high-tech career, Bill diMario relished his jobs engineering computer chips for the likes of Hewlett-Packard and Qualcomm; until, as is the case for so many people who toil in the same industry for decades, his passion transformed into a grind. And he started to feel robotic.
WORCESTER - The Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Italian Festival is back this summer and it's less than a month away. The Italian Festival is being held in the parking lot of Our Lady of Loreto at 33 Massasoit Rd. from Aug. 11-14. Here's the...
A Marblehead woman was charged in the death of a woman she hit when her car went through the wall of the Byfield Greenhouse. Susan Olivia Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook was working the register at the garden center owned by her family when an SUV driven by Janet Bach, 70, accelerated, went through the wall, and into the checkout area where Susan was working.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After an East Longmeadow family got devastating news, friends and family stepped in to help in any way they can. When the Nash family received news that father of three, Jon, was diagnosed with brain cancer just two months ago, their lives were turned upside down. Western Mass News met with Nadia Dorval, a childhood friend of Jon’s wife, Beth, who told us more about the brain cancer diagnosis.
CONCORD, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story incorrectly stated that Willett won the championship at the Charles River Country Club. The story has been updated with the correct location of the tournament. A local golfer won the 114th Massachusetts Amateur Golf Tournament on Friday,...
Kelly's Roast beef will likely go down in Massachusetts history. This famous roast beef hot spot is "known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way," according to their website. "Just ask anyone from Boston’s North Shore, where we’ve been a staple for over 70 years."
The First Lady enjoyed an assortment of the restaurant’s crudo, crabcakes, and Bouillabaisse on Thursday night. First Lady Jill Biden turned heads in Boston on Thursday night when she dined at a popular seafood restaurant. Dr. Biden had dinner at Row 34 in Fort Point, where a source told...
BOSTON — A cat missing for three weeks inside a Boston airport has been found safe and soon will be reunited with her family. According to WFXT, a cat named Rowdy was found Wednesday morning after being missing for about three weeks inside Boston’s Logan Airport. Massport told...
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officials are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two teenage boys in Framingham. According to Police, crews responded to the McDonald’s parking lot along Route 30 around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning for reports of a shooting. Responding officers located an 18-year-old boy with a...
CONCORD, Mass. — In a story that is both tragic and triumphant, Wellesley’s Connor Willett has made it all the way to the finals of the Massachusetts Amateur Golf Tournament less than a week after his father, Rick, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from complications resulting from a choking incident.
The Boston Children’s Museum announced this week that in celebration of the iconic Milk Bottle, the Hood Ice Cream Truck will be on hand with free tasty treats on Thursday from 11am – 2pm. Stop by!. History of the Milk Bottle. 44 years ago, the Hood Milk Bottle...
As music scenes go, Worcester is kind of interesting. Not as big as, say, Boston, but big enough that there’s a diversity of artists, in any number of genres. The scene has produced several generations now of exceptionally talented musicians, but as nothing happens in a vacuum, we asked a wide range of local artists about which local musicians influenced them, and how. The result was a love-filled tour of the history of local music, and an illustration of how small shows, and especially small acts of kindness, can reverberate far and long across a music scene. Here's what they said:
New Hampshire authorities are searching for Maura Murray, a UMass Amherst student who has been missing since 2004, in the area located off of Route 112 in Landaff and Easton on Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office stated. Murray, a Hanson resident and junior nursing student, disappeared on...
About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
A memorial to celebrate the life of Worcester EMS Paramedic Seth Ebbs is scheduled for July 17, according to Worcester EMS. Ebbs died suddenly on June 12, according to Worcester EMS Chief Norm Soucie. “Seth was an excellent paramedic who was well liked and respected by his peers. Rest easy...
