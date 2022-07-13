ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kalidou Koulibaly confirms Chelsea transfer is 'on the right track'

By Krishan Davis
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kalidou Koulibaly has spoken...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Kalidou Koulibaly posts farewell message to Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly has posted a farewell message to Napoli fans on his Instagram page ahead of his move to Chelsea. The 31-year-old will become Thomas Tuchel's second signing of the summer after they completed a deal for Raheem Sterling earlier this week. Koulibaly has long been linked with a move...
SOCCER
90min

Bruno Fernandes reveals favourite Premier League away ground

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Elland Road is his favourite away ground to play at in the Premier League, largely because he has such a good goal record against Leeds United. Fernandes has faced the Whites four times during his Manchester United career so far, coming out on the winning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Transfer rumours: Arsenal's Zinchenko deal; Messi's contract stance

Lionel Messi is unwilling to discuss a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain until after the World Cup later this year, with the French club keen to extend the legendary forward's deal by another year. Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League rivals Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Thomas Tuchel: Transfer targets' vaccination status has become a consideration

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that vaccination status has become a consideration for him when contemplating new signings. The majority of the Chelsea squad are currently on pre-season tour in the US, but midfielders N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek been left behind in England because they are not fully vaccinated.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
90min

Marseille aiming to beat Chelsea & Man Utd to Jonathan Clauss

Marseille are trying to fend off late interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign wing-back Jonathan Clauss, 90min understands. The Frenchman had a stellar season with Lens in Ligue 1 last year, scoring five goals and registering 11 assists, and has managed to break into Didier Deschamps' squad with the World Cup on the horizon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Man Utd unveil 2022/23 away kit

Manchester United have unveiled their adidas away kit for the 2022/23 season, reverting to a largely white design. The Red Devils' home strip featuring a daring 1990s-inspired collar has divided opinion, but this clean and slick away design is bound to be a crowd pleaser. Similarly to the home kit,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Right Track
90min

Conor Gallagher targets Chelsea breakthrough and World Cup spot

Conor Gallagher is determined to break into the Chelsea first team this season and also make England's 2022 World Cup squad. Gallagher impressed greatly while on loan at Crystal Palace last season, registering eight goals and five assists en route to becoming the Eagles' player of the season - form that saw him break into the Three Lions setup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Davinson Sanchez hails Antonio Conte & Tottenham's new signings

Davinson Sanchez has praised the 'mentality' Antonio Conte has brought to Tottenham Hotspur since joining last November. After a disastrous start to the 2021/22 season under Nuno Espirito Santo, Conte was brought in to steady the ship and secure UEFA Champions League qualification - two targets he was able to achieve.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Riyad Mahrez signs contract extension at Man City until 2025

Manchester City have announced that Riyad Mahrez has signed a contract extension which ties him to the club until 2025. 90min reported this summer that the Algerian was ready to commit his future to the Premier League champions, who have sold two forwards this transfer window in Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Raphinha admits Ronaldinho 'influenced' decision to join Barcelona

Raphinha has admitted that watching Ronaldinho star for Barcelona in the 2000s made him want to emulate his ideal in playing for the Blaugrana. The winger completed his move to Camp Nou on Friday, turning down the advances of Chelsea in order to seal a move from Leeds United to Catalonia. Arsenal were also interested in his signature.
SOCCER
90min

Harry Kane reveals how Antonio Conte has taken his game 'to another level'

Harry Kane has heaped praise on Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte for the impact he's had on the club and his own development. Conte arrived at Spurs in November 2021 with their season in tatters after a poor start under Nuno Espirito Santo. However, the Italian managed to get a tune out of his charges and after an impressive end to the campaign, they secured a top-four finish at the expense of bitter rivals Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Ian Maatsen completes loan move from Chelsea to Burnley

Young Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has completed a loan move to relegated Burnley. The left-sided full-back impressed during a temporary spell with Coventry in the Championship last season, and he has returned to the second tier for the 2022/23 campaign. Maatsen had flown out to Los Angeles with the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

How Man Utd could line up with Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has completed his move to Manchester United on a free transfer. The Danish playmaker left Brentford following the end of his six-month contract in west London, and is heading north to continue his storied Premier League career. Across his time at Ajax, Tottenham, Inter and Brentford, Eriksen has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Fabio Vieira: Arsenal signing reveals his preferred position

Fabio Vieira has opened up about his move to Arsenal this summer, also revealing that he prefers to play just behind the striker as opposed to in midfield. Vieira's arrival came somewhat out of the blue, with the 22-year-old joining the Gunners from FC Porto for €35m without much prior speculation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

723
Followers
6K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy