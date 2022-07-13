Kalidou Koulibaly confirms Chelsea transfer is 'on the right track'

Harry Kane has heaped praise on Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte for the impact he's had on the club and his own development. Conte arrived at Spurs in November 2021 with their season in tatters after a poor start under Nuno Espirito Santo. However, the Italian managed to get a tune out of his charges and after an impressive end to the campaign, they secured a top-four finish at the expense of bitter rivals Arsenal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO