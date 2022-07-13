ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Gabon's marauding forest elephants test public patience with green agenda

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

PONGARA NATIONAL PARK, Gabon July 13 (Reuters) - Forest elephants are smaller than their cousins on the African savannah, but in Gabon their destructive raids of farmers' fields are having an outsized impact on support for the government and its conservation agenda.

With over 10% of its land protected in national parks, Gabon has become the main stronghold in central Africa for critically endangered forest elephants, whose relative abundance and marauding habits are undermining efforts to protect them there, authorities and scientists warn.

The long-standing conflict has become markedly more acute in the past few years - 2021 saw the most widespread anti-elephant protests so far by farmers across Gabon, according to the environment ministry.

"Some people cannot farm anymore - the elephants are eating so much of their crops," Environment Minister Lee White told Reuters. "It has become a political issue and is eroding support for conservation and for the president (and) government."

Just outside the capital Libreville, splintered tree-trunks, trampled undergrowth and churned-up earth mark where an elephant strolled through the forest.

When they draw close to villages, these natural bulldozers can wipe out carefully tended crops in just a few hours.

"You can see how people get mad and sometimes kill the elephants," said guide Djakel Matotsi as he followed the elephant tracks in Pongara National Park.

Up to 50 elephants are killed per year in revenge or self-defence, while around 10 people have been killed by elephants in the past 2-1/2 years, according to the environment ministry, which says there is not enough data to quantify long-term trends.

The raids are causing food prices to rise, spurring rural exodus and driving up perceptions that the authorities prioritise elephants' interests while doing little to support the around third of Gabonese who live in poverty, said Oliwina Boudes, head of a female farmers' association.

"All rural communities harbour this feeling," she told Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnAGh_0gdt7YXF00

NEED FOR DETENTE

The need for a detente is clear. Gabon is home to 95,000 or 60-70% of all African forest elephants, which are facing dramatic decline elsewhere, a study published in Global Ecology and Conservation in December showed. Managing these herds while promoting rural development in Gabon is of "critical importance to the species' persistence", it said.

After nationwide consultations in 2021, authorities are rolling out new initiatives this year to try to strike this balance.

To address the lack of data on elephant disturbances, the ministry has launched a database and app to track and verify complaints while for the first time, the government has set aside $4.5 million in this year's budget to compensate farmers for trashed crops.

The government is also allowing charity Space for Giants (SfG) to trial elephant-repelling electric fences around fields, customised to simplify their installation and maintenance in tropical forest conditions.

The 57 single-strand fences set up so far have repelled all interactions with elephants, SfG said in June. It plans to install 500 by year-end if it can get the funding.

Even with the fences, the government will need to do more to help farmers cope with elephants as it pursues its 'Green Gabon' plan for sustainable development, said John Poulsen, elephant ecologist at Duke University, who is helping SfG assess the impact of the fence trial.

He said that the government could potentially deploy agents in the field to help keep troublesome elephants away from villages and provide training so communities can deal with problem animals better themselves.

"If they have that perception that elephants are that bad ... it absolutely affects their outlook and willingness to work with the government and with other conservation efforts," he said.

(This story refiles to correct typo in the lead)

Additional reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome in Libreville; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Indonesian zoo breeds dozens of endangered baby Komodo dragons

An Indonesian zoo has welcomed dozens of new baby Komodo dragons hatched in captivity in recent months as part of a breeding programme, its director said Tuesday, offering hope for efforts to conserve the endangered species. The world's largest living lizards are found only in Indonesia's World Heritage-listed Komodo National...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Gabon#The Elephants#Central Africa#Food Prices#Pongara National Park#African#Ki
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
Complex

Fisherman in Cambodia Hooks World’s Largest Freshwater Fish Ever Caught

Researchers believe the 13-foot-long, 661-pound stingray hooked in Cambodia earlier this month is the largest freshwater fish ever caught in the world, NBC News reports. The female stingray was caught on June 13 by 42-year-old fisherman Moul Thun near the remote island of Koh Preah on the Mekong River. According to CNN, a dozen people helped retrieve the stingray, which was given the name “Boramy,” or “full moon” in the Khmer language, an homage to its unique shape.
PETS
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
Reuters

Reuters

494K+
Followers
343K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy