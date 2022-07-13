Indy Summer Learning Labs double in size, help thousands of students during break

The teacher in a class of 15 special education students was frustrated because she couldn't get the kids to put down their phones and tablets and turn off their mobile computers. She spoke louder and even walked up to their desks to gain her students' attention, but most of them disregarded her. Finally, after we introduced the hands-on portion of a program I've been developing, they put away their electronic gadgets. We were able to keep their attention for a full 45 minutes, and both teachers and students had a great time by the end of the session.

EDUCATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO