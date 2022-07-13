ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Three things to know about health insurance coverage for abortion

By Julie Appleby
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

Even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , whether a health plan paid for abortion varied widely. Now it's become even more complex, with conflicts and court challenges on the horizon.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Abortion ruling makes insurance coverage more complex

July 13 (UPI) -- Will your health plan pay for an abortion now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade?. Even before the June 24 ruling, insurance coverage for abortion varied widely. Now the issue is even more complex as states set varying rules -- about half are expected to limit or ban abortion in most circumstances.
HEALTH
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Insurance Coverage#Health Plan#The U S Supreme Court
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
Healthline

Roe v. Wade: The Mental and Physical Health Effects of Anti-Abortion Laws

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, revoking a fundamental right to privacy that protected a person’s choice to have an abortion. Medical and mental health experts have said the ruling isn’t based on scientific evidence and warn of potentially devastating health consequences, including increased maternal mortality rates.
U.S. POLITICS
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged Tuesday to work to preserve abortion access in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “despicable” decision overturning Roe v. Wade — though the department’s specific actions will depend on how states seeking to limit abortion access proceed. Becerra said HHS would enforce federal laws to […] The post U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy