Protests

Sri Lankan protesters party in the president's mansion as he flees the country

By Manuela López Restrepo
WEKU
 2 days ago

Protesters in Sri Lanka who spent the weekend occupying the president's palace have now entered and torched the prime minister's private mansion as well.

The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
International Business Times

Sri Lankan President Flees Country Hours Before He Was Due To Step Down

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters, hours before he was due to step down amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, an immigration...
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Uses Medicine 'Prepared By His Family' To Tackle Mysterious Outbreak In North Korea

Adding to the woes of the isolated nation, Kim Jong-un-led North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in the western port city of Haeju. What Happened: According to North Korea's state-owned media, the country's supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, sent medicines "prepared by his family" amid the outbreak of an 'acute enteric epidemic' in Haeju City of South Hwanghae Province.
americanmilitarynews.com

What Turkey got for letting Sweden, Finland join NATO

It was a nailbiter, NATO’s welcome of Sweden and Finland into the alliance with just a few hours to spare before the opening of the alliance’s Madrid summit. Yet most people had stopped paying attention to the sluggish negotiations between the applicants and the lone ally blocking their invitation. The surprise unanimity was made possible by giving Turkey a lot of what it wanted—including attention to its unique status within the alliance.
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
