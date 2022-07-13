Russia says shot down three Ukrainian jets

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russian forces shot down three Ukrainian military jets over eastern Ukraine.

Russian fighter jets destroyed an Su-25 and Su-24 - both Soviet-era jets used by the Ukrainian air force - over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine and a Mig-29, another Soviet-designed fighter aircraft, in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, the defence ministry said in a daily briefing.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.