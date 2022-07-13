ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Indonesia to start chicken exports to Singapore amid shortage

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ze7j1_0gdt6jKZ00

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia will start exporting chicken to Singapore this week, its agriculture ministry said, with the aim to plug an ongoing shortage in the city-state following a ban on exports from key supplier, Malaysia.

The first shipment of 50 tonnes of frozen chicken, valued at 2 billion Indonesian rupiah ($133,467), was due to leave for Singapore on July 15, according to a statement by the Indonesian agriculture ministry.

Poultry company Charoen Pokhpand Indonesia expects to deliver a total of 1,000 tonnes of chicken meat to Singapore by the end of this year, and will increase supply according to demand, it said in a separate statement.

Malaysia, which supplies a third of Singapore’s chicken, had halted exports of the birds early last month after global feed shortages disrupted local production and prices.

The move had a knock-on impact in Singapore with restaurants and street stalls hiking prices of its de-facto national dish, chicken rice.

The ban has been partially lifted on certain premium chickens, but remains in place on commercial broiler chicken - which makes up the majority of Singapore’s chicken imports from Malaysia - and other types of chicken products.

Indonesia produces 55 to 60 million birds per week, with a surplus of around 15% to 20% after domestic consumption, Achmad Dawami, the chairman of the Indonesian Poultry Breeders’ Association told Reuters.

($1 = 14,985.0000 rupiah)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Meat#Breeders#Indonesian
Navy Times

US destroyer sails past Chinese-held South China Sea islands

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Wednesday sailed a destroyer close to China-controlled islands in the South China Sea in what Washington said was a patrol aimed at asserting freedom of navigation through the strategic seaway. The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed past the Paracel Islands and continued...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
The Independent

US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Thailand as the Biden administration moves to show its commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of a relentless push for influence in the region from China. Blinken was meeting with senior Thai officials and democracy activists from neighboring Myanmar on Sunday in Bangkok. He signed an agreement with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai expanding the U.S.-Thailand “Strategic Alliance and Partnership.”Blinken came to Thailand after attending an international conference in Bali, Indonesia, where he also raised concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Like its predecessors,...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Possible Scenarios as Italy's Government Faces Collapse

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government is on the brink of collapse after the 5-Star Movement said it will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on a cost-of-living aid package on Thursday. Here are possible scenarios after the Senate vote, which could unleash political chaos in...
POLITICS
AFP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks Sunday in Thailand as part of a renewed US effort to engage Southeast Asia, a key area of competition with China, and as he seeks new ideas on restoring democracy in Myanmar.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday vowed no let-up on pressuring Myanmar's junta, and said China should be in agreement as he met democracy activists on a visit to neighbouring Thailand. In a joint statement signed by Blinken and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, the United States and Thailand called democracy "essential" to the two countries' idea of Asia.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday. Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Brazil says corn exports to China only possible from 2023

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn may only be shipped to China next year because of demands made by Beijing regarding trade protocols being put in place, an agriculture ministry official was quoted as saying in Valor Economico newspaper on Thursday. Jose Guilherme Leal, agriculture defense secretary at...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

494K+
Followers
343K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy