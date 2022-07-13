ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Park, PA

Once Storied and Majestic Lynnewood Hall Falls Into Disrepair

By Ken Knickerbocker
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgI44_0gdt6euw00
Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Crafty YouTube photographers and videographers have made the inside state of Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park available for everybody to see.

Lynnewood Hall, a once majestic 110-room residence located in Elkins Park in neighboring Montgomery County, has fallen into disrepair after being abandoned for 25 years, write Josie Adnitt and Chiara Fiorillo for the Mirror.

The property was built for Peter Arrell Browne Widener, an investor in the Titanic, between 1897 and 1900. The mansion covers 70,000 square feet and is thought to have cost $8 million.

The property boasts 55 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, as well as an indoor pool.

It is also home to a great hall, an art gallery, and a ballroom that can fit a whopping 1,000 people.

During its glory days, the estate was visited by many celebrities and royalty, including the Crown Prince of Sweden and the Grand Duchess Maria of Russia.

But lately, it has become a popular destination for urban explorers.

Images taken during their expeditions show the extensive damage that time and near-zero maintenance has done to the mansion.

Among other issues, the walls and ceilings in many rooms are cracked, while the indoor pool is covered with debris.

The property has been up for sale for several years, going from $20 million to $11 million over that period.

Read more about Lynnewood Hall in the Mirror.

___________

The Proper People explore the mansion in this video.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Gorgeous New Hope Manor Home with Stunning Custom Details

A gorgeous manor home with six bedrooms and six full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in New Hope. This stunning residence is nestled on estate-like grounds that cover a spacious 13.19 acres and provide highly-coveted privacy. In addition to the main house, the property is also home to a pond with a waterfall feature, a pool, and a separate guest house. A garden house conservatory overlooks the pergola and an outdoor kitchen.
NEW HOPE, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia HVAC and Plumbing Contractor Tracey Mechanical Celebrating 50 Years in Business

NEWTOWN, PA — It’s been a very busy couple of months for Tracey Mechanical, the full-service contractor serving the commercial and industrial markets in the Philadelphia area. The company, which was founded and incorporated in 1972, is approaching its 50-year mark in business this fall. Now, Frank Venonsky, a 28-year veteran of the business, has become the fourth owner and CEO, and is excited to grow the business and lead it into its next chapter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Elkins Park, PA
aroundambler.com

Update on Ambler area restaurant openings

There are a few restaurants preparing to open in the Ambler area, plus three that recently opened. Below is the latest. As of July 13th, kitchen and bar equipment have been moved into the building. However, there is still not yet a firm opening date. Harry’s is moving from Blue Bell to this spot in Ambler.
AMBLER, PA
CBS Philly

Some Worried Philadelphia Starbucks Closure Could Be Start Of Center City Business Exodus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a prime spot for workers in Center City, but a Starbucks is closing because of concerns about crime and safety. The location that’s closing is at 10th and Chestnut Streets. Some are worried it could be the start of a Center City exodus. Nestled on the corner at 10th and Chestnut Streets in Center City, Starbucks has been a quick fix, especially for nurses and doctors working right across the street at Jefferson University Hospital. “We’re very sad that it’s closing because it’s so convenient for us to walk over,” Sherine Martin said. “A little punch to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

This Delaware County Restaurant Made a National List of Best Outdoor Dining

A restaurant in Glen Mills has made a national list of the top 100 places to visit for best outdoor dining, reports RestaurantNews.com. Terrain Café made the list for 2022. The Terrain greenhouse cafe is designed to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, according to its website. The food is seasonal and features hand-selected local produce, meats and dairy. Brunch, lunch and dinner is available.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Hall#Crown Prince#Once Storied#Mirror#Titanic
PhillyBite

How to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia, PA - If you live in Philadelphia, it's not difficult to get a recycling bin. How Hard Is It to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?. You can get a free recycling bin at one designated location if you're a Philadelphia resident. Alternatively, you can use a container of your own. It must be rigid, no larger than 32 gallons, and indicate "RECYCLING." Depending on the size of your recycling bin, you can put it out the same day as your regular trash pickup. Because Philadelphia recycles in one stream, there's no need to separate recyclable materials. You can place cardboard and mixed paper into the same bin with plastic containers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair: A Fun-filled Event for the Entire Family

KIMBERTON, PA — The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair is set to run from July 25, 2022, until the evening of July 30, 2022, at Kimberton Fire Company Fairgrounds. This year’s fair will be packed with events and activities for the entire family! There will be Livestock shows, home arts exhibits, chicken barbeque, band entertainment, carnival rides and games, fair food, contests and raffles, and community spirit.
KIMBERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Norristown Times Herald

Roadwork set for Ridge Pike project

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County has announced pre-construction activities will begin on Ridge Pike between Crescent Avenue and Northwestern Avenue starting on Monday, July 18. Single lane closures with flagging will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 18-22 in various locations throughout the corridor for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyyimby.com

New Renderings Revealed for Broad and Lombard in Center City

In the near future, South Broad Street will see a surge of growth, with new buildings rising to intensify its canyon effect. At 500 South Broad Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, a new project initially dubbed Broad and Lombard will soon soar into the sky. Designed by SITIO Architecture and Urbanism and developed by The Badger Group and Goldenberg Group LLC, the tower will stand 542 feet and 43 stories tall and will hold 468 residential units. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health Building renovation, designed by Voith and MacTavish Architects, will join the project in the future, and will include a second phase with another building to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

Purchase Complete For Chester County Hospital

CHESTER COUNTY – ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health. Under its new name, ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, the site will once again serve the health needs of the southern Chester County community, but the opening of services at the campus will take some time. Their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services. Secondly, planning is under way to develop a sustainable model for the campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14 of this year. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital. Since the purchase was announced, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting with community leaders to listen and learn.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Essence

Philadelphia Faces Backlash For Choice Of Harriet Tubman Statue Sculptor And Excluding Black Artists

In a virtual public meeting, several Black artists voiced their frustrations and concerns about the project and the importance of race, representation and opportunity. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the city awarded $500,000 to Wesley Wofford, a white sculptor who designed the traveling statue Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, which was displayed outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall earlier this year and has since been moved to White Plains, New York. But the city commissioned the work without proposals or drawings from additional artists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

CSX Railroad to Close Route 413 in Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, July 24, to 6:00 PM Saturday, July 30, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

A One-of-a-Kind Shirt for an Event that Never Happened

POTTSTOWN PA – Graham Restaurant Management Company, headquartered in Pottstown and which owns and operates several McDonald’s Restaurants, on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) turned an unhappy surprise that occurred two years ago into something more enjoyable: a benefit for its McDonald’s mobile app customers. You remember two...
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County became home to one of Darby’s Rangers

The Herald on July 7 had an article about local man in the Ranger competition. Here is the story of another ranger. The U.S. Army Rangers were formed in 1941 to be the U.S. equivalent of the famed British commandos and were the first American military special forces. Applicants had...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy