ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

AREA HAPPENINGS: Bandshell concerts features Rare Vintage on Sunday

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Te8NO_0gdt5d4Q00

Ashland Bandshell Summer Concert Series performances

From 8-9:15 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays concerts take place on the stage of Guy C. Myers Memorial Bandshell. Performances coming up are: The Rare Vintage-10, a 10-piece cover band from Ashland that performs a variety of musical styles, including artists such as Jimmy Buffet, Lionel Ritchie and Chris Stapleton (Sunday); Creole Stomp playing a mix of contemporary blues, swamp pop, traditional creole and zydeco tunes (Monday); Country music band Raquel & The Wildflowers (Thursday, July 24); Eight-piece band Brass Tracks featuring the iconic horn band hits of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s (July 28); and Alla Boara bringing to life to Italian folk songs in modern arrangements (July 31).

August concerts are Falcon Punch playing an eclectic mix of classical jazz and video game music (Aug. 4); South Street Jazz Co. (Aug. 7); Northcoast Americana band Hey Mavis (Aug. 11); and Ashland Regional Ballet wrapping up the concert series on Aug. 14 with performances in a wide range of styles, including ballet, modern, jazz and tap.

Led by Faith to perform Saturday

Stone Lutheran Church will host the local Christian group Led by Faith at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public as part of the Worship in the Woods celebration. A potluck meal will follow the service. No reservations are required. Take chairs. The church is located at the corner of state Route 511, south and County Road 1754 just south of Ashland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exWwi_0gdt5d4Q00

Ashland Chautauqua

Ashland Chautauqua’s traditional five-day event, with its evening first-person performances and daytime workshops, features a variety of characters this year in keeping with its theme of The Famous and Infamous. The evening performances will be held Thursday-Saturday at the Myers Band Shell in Ashland’s Brookside Park.

Ashland Chautauqua’s 23rd year features scholars portraying five historic individuals. The scholars include Leslie Goddard portraying Lizzie Borden, accused of the brutal axe murders of her father and stepmother; Darrick Johnson portraying Malcolm X, the convert to Islam whose fiery speaking skills inspired many and alarmed many others during the 1960s civil rights era; Dianne Moran portraying Mary Surratt, keeper of the boardinghouse where the assassination of Abraham Lincoln was planned; Susan Marie Frontczak portraying Madame Marie Curie, the scientist who discovered radioactivity and won two Nobel Prizes for her scientific research; and Elsa Wolff portraying Annie Oakley, the sharpshooter who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and became a superstar.

The schedule of workshops appears at www.ashlandchautauqua.org . The topics relate either to a character or more generally to the context of the time in which the character lived.

Coffee with the Scholars will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturday in the community room at the Board of Realtors, 107 E. Main St. Ashland.

Ashland Chautauqua events are free and open to the public.

Kingwood Center Live on Lawn

Kingwood Center Gardens announces the return of its annual summer concert series, Live on the Lawn, which features free concerts on Thursday evenings in July.

The 2022 concert line-up is: July 14 – Oolong Gurus, July 21 – Jody Odom Jr., July 28 – Paradigm.

Free admission will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concerts beginning around 7 p.m. Take lawn chairs or blankets.

Buehler’s Food Truck, Ferris and Snacks & Sips will offer a variety of food and beverage options. The Gateway Café and Kingwood’s Garden & Gift Shop will be open until concerts begin.

For additional information, including inclement weather location, please visit www.KingwoodCenter.org .

Rural Life Center Ice Cream Social

The Richland Rural Life Center, 969 E. Crall Road., Mansfield (Madison area), will host its ice cream social 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The menu includes shredded chicken, sloppy joes, beef hot dogs, coney, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, applesauce, desserts, drinks and homemade vanilla ice cream. The facility is between Stewart Road and state Route 545. Building rentals are also available. Proceeds from the dinner help to maintain the facility.

Relay For Life of Ashland County Mid-Ohio Rummage Sale

Relay For Life of Ashland County Mid-Ohio will have a rummage sale 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 29, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Mozelle Hall at the Ashland County Fairgrounds. Donated items may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday 3-6 p.m. and Thursday noon-6 p.m. July 25-28. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the American Cancer Society.

Coburn Gallery national juried exhibition

A national juried exhibition, “Time Will Tell: A Show of Artistic Wisdom and Experience,” is on display at the Coburn Gallery at Ashland University through Sunday, July 24. The exhibition features a collection of 34 artworks that embody the creativity and innovation of artists 50 years and older spanning all levels of artistic endeavor. A closing reception is scheduled 2-4 p.m.

Artists in the exhibition are Robin Roberts of Ashland, Keith Dull of Ashland, Amanda Kiplinger of Polk, Marty Bossler Lee of Ashland, Irene Maginniss of Mansfield, Barbara D. Morejon of Ashland and M.P. Freed of Wooster.

John Mellencamp exhibition at Mansfield Art Center

The Mansfield Art Center is exhibiting John Mellencamp's work in a mixed-media exhibition titled "Paintings & Assemblages" through Aug. 7 at 700 Marion Ave.

More than 55 of Mellencamp's pieces are on display, including some that have never been seen before. One of Mellencamp's most recent pieces is a self-portrait of him smoking a cigarette. He finished the painting less than a week before his work was shipped to Mansfield.

Elvis in the Pavilion

Elvis impersonator Lonnie Freeman will bring two hours of Elvis songs to the Ashland Golf Club 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Ashland Golf Club, 1333 Center St. Each ticket provides a beer, glass of wine or soft drink and a guaranteed seat in the pavilion. Reserved tables of eight are encouraged, but not required.

Call the golf pro shop at 419-289-3767 for further details.

United Way of Ashland County Fun Friday

United Way of Ashland County's Fun Friday will take place 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Foundation Plaza, 78 E. Main St., Ashland.

Rummage Sale

The Christian Community Nurses' Rummage sale with be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Christian Community Center, 807 Valley View Drive, Loudonville. Donations can be dropped off July 23- Aug 3 at the center.

August Music on Main

Falcon Punch will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, followed by Low-E from 7-9 p.m., for Ashland Main Street's free Music On Main offering at Foundation Plaza in downtown Ashland.

Ashland Pride

The first Ashland Ohio's Pride in the Park will be 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Brookside Park.

A show at the Guy C. Meyers Memorial Bandshell will featuring DJ Jay Fox from Mansfield Mix 106.1 FM, local bands and live entertainment hosted by Jasmyn La Basha.

There will be a variety of food trucks around the park throughout the day, and vendors at both pavilions.

At 7:30 p.m., head to Riley's, 155 W. Main St., for the after-party. music, games and fun, and a drag show at 11 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: AREA HAPPENINGS: Bandshell concerts features Rare Vintage on Sunday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Mansfield economy braces for Inkcarceration weekend

MANSFIELD — Around 75,000 rock music fans, musicians, tattoo artists, and tattoo enthusiasts will descend on the Ohio State Reformatory for the Inkcarceration Music Festival this weekend. Half of the legions of attendees are coming from outside Ohio, said event publicist Kristine Ashton-Magnuson of Ashton-Magnuson Media. The festival will...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mount Vernon News

Buckeye Imagination Museum announces opening

MANSFIELD – The Buckeye Imagination Museum (previously known as Little Buckeye Children’s Museum) will open its new facility to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Its new building is located just two blocks away next to the Renaissance Theatre at 175 West Third St. in Mansfield in the Imagination District. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.
MANSFIELD, OH
wtuz.com

Alive Music Festival Coming to Atwood Lake

Mary Alice Reporting – Over the next four days, a popular music festival is back at Atwood Lake. Alive brings in a diverse lineup of musicians and attendees to Mineral City as thousands gather and the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is reminding of a few safety tips, including staying hydrated with the warm weather outlook.
MINERAL CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loudonville, OH
City
Madison, OH
City
Ashland, OH
County
Ashland County, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
richlandsource.com

Anonymous Assembly: Mysterious purple trees, downtown parking & gang signs

Dear reader, it's time for the long-awaited third installment of "Anonymous Assembly," a column where I answer a handful of questions submitted anonymously to our newsroom. We receive hundreds of submissions on our Open Source platform, where readers can submit questions to our newsroom that we answer in article form.
MANSFIELD, OH
Morning Journal

Amherst to propose Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area for downtown

The city of Amherst is poised to join the likes of New Orleans, Lorain and other cities as it introduces a new plan that will allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed outdoors within a designated space. The initiative, known as the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA, was proposed by...
AMHERST, OH
whbc.com

Top Ice Cream Spots In Stark County

07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Lizzie Borden
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Metroparks restoring Garfield Park Pond to early 20th-century glory by digging out 60 years’ worth of silt

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has turned its Garfield Park Reservation into a giant sandbox this summer, but the object isn’t child’s play. The regional parks agency is spending $7 million to recreate a popular one-time fishing and boating pond that filled with silt in the late 1950s and later became choked with invasive weeds and trees.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Fire-Damaged Navarre Eatery Plans to Reopen

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular Navarre eatery destroyed by fire two weeks ago is coming back. The owners of the Main Street Deli say they will rebuild after the interior of the restaurant was heavily damaged on June 30. They say reconstruction will take six...
NAVARRE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Amish Country Macaroni Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Stefani Schaefer) — Lee Ann Miller’s “Amish Country Macaroni Salad” is bursting with ‘summertime’ flavor. It is the perfect side dish for a family picnic or party. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concerts#Dj#Raquel The Wildflowers#Italian#Falcon Punch#South Street Jazz Co#Stone Lutheran Church#Christian
whbc.com

Friday AM Crash North Of Allliance Impacts Traffic

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday. With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225...
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

Severe Storm Impact: Some Trees Down, Power Lost

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No major power outages lingering from Wednesday evening’s severe storms in Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties. Numerous trees were reported down in Massillon, with one of them falling on a house. No word on any major damage to the house.
MASSILLON, OH
Magic 95.5

This City in Ohio Just Earned The #1 Stressed City in the US

Adulting, the pandemic, politics, and today’s economy are just a few things that can contribute to your stress level. Wallethub conducted a study in the U.S., based on work stress, financial stress, family stress, and stress related to health and safety to compile a list of cities based on their stress levels. According to their report, Wallethub “compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.”
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
richlandsource.com

Mansfield woman pedaling across U.S. in 'Bike Nonstop U.S.' race

MANSFIELD -- Michalle “Mickey” Gilbert stopped at a small Catholic church along the highway one afternoon in Gallatin, Missouri. The 54-year-old had been cycling for hours in the hot July sun, carrying about 50 pounds of gear on her bike. Part of her adventure that day involved using bear spray on a pair of pesky dogs that wouldn’t leave her alone. She had considered ditching the stuff because she hadn’t encountered any bears yet.
MANSFIELD, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy