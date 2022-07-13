AREA HAPPENINGS: Bandshell concerts features Rare Vintage on Sunday

Ashland Bandshell Summer Concert Series performances

From 8-9:15 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays concerts take place on the stage of Guy C. Myers Memorial Bandshell. Performances coming up are: The Rare Vintage-10, a 10-piece cover band from Ashland that performs a variety of musical styles, including artists such as Jimmy Buffet, Lionel Ritchie and Chris Stapleton (Sunday); Creole Stomp playing a mix of contemporary blues, swamp pop, traditional creole and zydeco tunes (Monday); Country music band Raquel & The Wildflowers (Thursday, July 24); Eight-piece band Brass Tracks featuring the iconic horn band hits of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s (July 28); and Alla Boara bringing to life to Italian folk songs in modern arrangements (July 31).

August concerts are Falcon Punch playing an eclectic mix of classical jazz and video game music (Aug. 4); South Street Jazz Co. (Aug. 7); Northcoast Americana band Hey Mavis (Aug. 11); and Ashland Regional Ballet wrapping up the concert series on Aug. 14 with performances in a wide range of styles, including ballet, modern, jazz and tap.

Led by Faith to perform Saturday

Stone Lutheran Church will host the local Christian group Led by Faith at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public as part of the Worship in the Woods celebration. A potluck meal will follow the service. No reservations are required. Take chairs. The church is located at the corner of state Route 511, south and County Road 1754 just south of Ashland.

Ashland Chautauqua

Ashland Chautauqua’s traditional five-day event, with its evening first-person performances and daytime workshops, features a variety of characters this year in keeping with its theme of The Famous and Infamous. The evening performances will be held Thursday-Saturday at the Myers Band Shell in Ashland’s Brookside Park.

Ashland Chautauqua’s 23rd year features scholars portraying five historic individuals. The scholars include Leslie Goddard portraying Lizzie Borden, accused of the brutal axe murders of her father and stepmother; Darrick Johnson portraying Malcolm X, the convert to Islam whose fiery speaking skills inspired many and alarmed many others during the 1960s civil rights era; Dianne Moran portraying Mary Surratt, keeper of the boardinghouse where the assassination of Abraham Lincoln was planned; Susan Marie Frontczak portraying Madame Marie Curie, the scientist who discovered radioactivity and won two Nobel Prizes for her scientific research; and Elsa Wolff portraying Annie Oakley, the sharpshooter who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and became a superstar.

The schedule of workshops appears at www.ashlandchautauqua.org . The topics relate either to a character or more generally to the context of the time in which the character lived.

Coffee with the Scholars will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturday in the community room at the Board of Realtors, 107 E. Main St. Ashland.

Ashland Chautauqua events are free and open to the public.

Kingwood Center Live on Lawn

Kingwood Center Gardens announces the return of its annual summer concert series, Live on the Lawn, which features free concerts on Thursday evenings in July.

The 2022 concert line-up is: July 14 – Oolong Gurus, July 21 – Jody Odom Jr., July 28 – Paradigm.

Free admission will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concerts beginning around 7 p.m. Take lawn chairs or blankets.

Buehler’s Food Truck, Ferris and Snacks & Sips will offer a variety of food and beverage options. The Gateway Café and Kingwood’s Garden & Gift Shop will be open until concerts begin.

For additional information, including inclement weather location, please visit www.KingwoodCenter.org .

Rural Life Center Ice Cream Social

The Richland Rural Life Center, 969 E. Crall Road., Mansfield (Madison area), will host its ice cream social 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The menu includes shredded chicken, sloppy joes, beef hot dogs, coney, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, applesauce, desserts, drinks and homemade vanilla ice cream. The facility is between Stewart Road and state Route 545. Building rentals are also available. Proceeds from the dinner help to maintain the facility.

Relay For Life of Ashland County Mid-Ohio Rummage Sale

Relay For Life of Ashland County Mid-Ohio will have a rummage sale 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 29, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Mozelle Hall at the Ashland County Fairgrounds. Donated items may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday 3-6 p.m. and Thursday noon-6 p.m. July 25-28. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the American Cancer Society.

Coburn Gallery national juried exhibition

A national juried exhibition, “Time Will Tell: A Show of Artistic Wisdom and Experience,” is on display at the Coburn Gallery at Ashland University through Sunday, July 24. The exhibition features a collection of 34 artworks that embody the creativity and innovation of artists 50 years and older spanning all levels of artistic endeavor. A closing reception is scheduled 2-4 p.m.

Artists in the exhibition are Robin Roberts of Ashland, Keith Dull of Ashland, Amanda Kiplinger of Polk, Marty Bossler Lee of Ashland, Irene Maginniss of Mansfield, Barbara D. Morejon of Ashland and M.P. Freed of Wooster.

John Mellencamp exhibition at Mansfield Art Center

The Mansfield Art Center is exhibiting John Mellencamp's work in a mixed-media exhibition titled "Paintings & Assemblages" through Aug. 7 at 700 Marion Ave.

More than 55 of Mellencamp's pieces are on display, including some that have never been seen before. One of Mellencamp's most recent pieces is a self-portrait of him smoking a cigarette. He finished the painting less than a week before his work was shipped to Mansfield.

Elvis in the Pavilion

Elvis impersonator Lonnie Freeman will bring two hours of Elvis songs to the Ashland Golf Club 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Ashland Golf Club, 1333 Center St. Each ticket provides a beer, glass of wine or soft drink and a guaranteed seat in the pavilion. Reserved tables of eight are encouraged, but not required.

Call the golf pro shop at 419-289-3767 for further details.

United Way of Ashland County Fun Friday

United Way of Ashland County's Fun Friday will take place 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Foundation Plaza, 78 E. Main St., Ashland.

Rummage Sale

The Christian Community Nurses' Rummage sale with be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Christian Community Center, 807 Valley View Drive, Loudonville. Donations can be dropped off July 23- Aug 3 at the center.

August Music on Main

Falcon Punch will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, followed by Low-E from 7-9 p.m., for Ashland Main Street's free Music On Main offering at Foundation Plaza in downtown Ashland.

Ashland Pride

The first Ashland Ohio's Pride in the Park will be 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Brookside Park.

A show at the Guy C. Meyers Memorial Bandshell will featuring DJ Jay Fox from Mansfield Mix 106.1 FM, local bands and live entertainment hosted by Jasmyn La Basha.

There will be a variety of food trucks around the park throughout the day, and vendors at both pavilions.

At 7:30 p.m., head to Riley's, 155 W. Main St., for the after-party. music, games and fun, and a drag show at 11 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: AREA HAPPENINGS: Bandshell concerts features Rare Vintage on Sunday