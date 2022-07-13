Mr. Irv leads the Simpkins family on a misguided canoe trip

Prologue: Three weeks after the storm, trees and limbs continued to fall. I had yet to venture out into the 140 acres in my charge to assess the full damage. Yet, the saddest thing about the tornadoes, the hardest thing to process in my mind, was the annihilation of trees that had lived a hundred years or more. Overwhelmed, I did what I’ve always done in this kind of situation — loaded up the canoe and camping gear and headed for the river.

I slept well after a day of paddling through the rain. Except for the obnoxiously loud moan of an outboard motor at 4 a.m. — a fishing boat headed upstream. The wake lapped at the riverbank. I wondered whether it had sloshed water into our canoes.

Not that it mattered. They’d have to be bailed out anyway from Friday’s rain.

At daybreak, I grabbed my journal, crawled out of the tent, and walked past what I call “clothesline ghosts” — rain jackets and other clothing draped around the campsite to dry. I quietly made myself a cup of coffee so as not to disturb my campmates.

That was more for my benefit than theirs. I wanted to enjoy a little solitude and savor the cool summer morning.

I wrote in my journal:

July 9, 2022

Wills Creek Island

Here with the Simpkins family. After a rainy Friday afternoon, the weather has settled. A peaceful Saturday morning. Looking forward to a sunny day on the river.

Campsite or 'just a bunch of trees'?

I’m not used to camping with other people. Much less a family of other people.

By and by I heard the kids stirring in their tent. A welcome change from the sounds my old canoeing buddies used to make — snoring and farting punctuated by early morning smoker’s cough.

I wrote in my journal:

Kid voices. Peace will be short-lived.

I met the Simpkins family two years ago on the Mohican River. I was camped on an island downstream of Cavallo.

In my journal I had written:

July 25, 2020

At least 30 paddlers came by the island today ... The last ones to go by were folks who recognized me from my column photo.

That was Travis and Amy Simpkins and their children Andrew, Clara, and Nate — now 11, 10, and 6 respectively. (Amy later said, “He’d tell you 6 1/2.”) I’ve kept in contact with them via social media — hoping to get together for a canoe trip.

The Simpkinses have taken the kids canoeing plenty of times but hadn’t done an overnight trip. They plan to paddle the Boundary Waters later this summer. Travis thought it might help to take the family on an overnight trip with an experienced old geezer like me so they could pick up a few pointers.

Although I suspect they told the children beforehand to pay attention to everything “Mr. Irv” says and does — so we know what NOT to do when we go to the Boundary Waters. That includes the use of colorful language. I did my best to curb my tongue. As far as I can recall, I dropped only one f-bomb.

Travis and Amy are doing a great job raising the kids and I didn’t want to be a bad influence. The children embrace outdoor activities and bear adversity with little complaint. After paddling through the rain all afternoon, the first thing they wanted to do when we reached Wills Creek Island was go for a swim.

They enjoy learning outdoor lore. Although little Nate was skeptical at first. As we unloaded our gear to pitch camp, he looked around and proclaimed, “This isn’t a campsite, it’s just a bunch of trees!”

Old trees can't live forever

Nate changed his tune after watching “a bunch of trees” morph into a cozy campsite. He was further swayed by a supper of grilled sausage, mashed potatoes, rice, watermelon, and s’mores.

I also taught Andrew an important lesson — that nature can be both cruel and kind.

While trekking up a bank to observe an osprey nest at the Dresden Wildlife Habitat Site, he encountered stinging nettles. I plucked a jewel weed plant, slit the stem, and told him to rub the sap on the burning, itching welts on his arm. Instant relief. Lessons learned.

Clara studied the jewel weed leaves for future identification. She picked a bunch to take with her.

I also taught Travis how real outdoorsmen start campfires in wet conditions. He had been frantically rubbing two sticks together — or something to that effect — and hadn’t managed to raise a flame. (Little Nate was growing impatient; he was eager to find a flame to light the cigar I had given him.)

I retrieved a block of fire starter from my pack and offered it to Travis. Within minutes — lots of minutes — he was cooking supper over a roaring campfire.

“So glad you could join us and share your decades of experience floating on these rivers,” Travis later wrote in a text message. “It felt like a guided trip! Thank you for helping to inspire the next generation of adventurers!”

In the prologue to this week’s column, I mentioned how disheartening it was to see ancient trees annihilated by tornadoes. Travis’ kind words helped me put things in perspective.

Old trees like me aren’t meant to live forever — but to make way for young trees to flourish.