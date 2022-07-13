ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Behind the Pink Wall: Make This Double Unit at Preston Tower Your Own

By Shelby Skrhak
 2 days ago
This week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a rare double unit in the lauded Preston Tower with spectacular downtown views courtesy of wall-to-wall windows and three balconies. That’s why buyers choose high-rise life here behind the pink...

CandysDirt

This Lovely Lake Park Estates Home Is Ready for Your Expert Touch

As some of our East Dallas-dwelling CandysDirt.com team will tell you, Lake Park Estates is one of those neighborhoods that used to be a well-kept secret. Tucked between Garland Road, E. Lake Highlands Drive, and just across the street from Buckner Blvd., people flocked to this popular enclave of midcentury homes when they discovered they could live near White Rock Lake and not pay $1 million-plus.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The 2022 Most Charming Houses in Dallas

Word to the wise: should you decide to take a driving tour of our 10 most charming houses in Dallas, you might want to designate a driver. This isn’t a matter of having one too many margaritas. Rather, it’s to offset the risks associated with excessive rubbernecking, as houses this downright delightful demand a double-take. So crank up that nav system (and the AC), buckle up, and be prepared to brake for beauty.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AC efficiency and your garden hose

The other day I was in front of a customer’s home in Flower Mound. I looked up and it appeared to be snowing. It was cottonwood trees raining down their little cotton seeds. As an AC guy my first thought is, they are getting sucked right into every AC unit in this neighborhood, forming a thin blanket on the outdoor unit and dramatically reducing the unit’s ability to cool the home.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

For many, few things are as comforting as a bowl of pasta. With that in mind, we've put together a list of great Italian restaurants around Dallas. So, grab your bib and a carafe of chianti and enjoy. 400 Gradi. 2000 Ross Ave. (Downtown) Since opening his original location of...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

First Look At Plano’s Upcoming Collin Creek Park

After Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked with Centurion American Development Group, the company leading the $1 billion redevelopment project, to set aside an area that was deemed underserved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. In a YouTube clip, Justin Sparks, a landscape architect...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

West Dallas Shingle Company Promises to Close

The company that operates a shingle factory in West Dallas promised to close that plant after a meeting Wednesday night with company officials, neighborhood leaders and their Dallas City Council member. Councilman Omar Narvaez Thursday said it was a very productive meeting with officials from GAF Materials Corporation. “They’re ready...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pool Poisoning? Why Now Is a Good Time to Check Your Pool

With the heat wave, a lot more families are spending time at the pool. But along with the fun comes the danger, not just with drowning but pool poisoning. Local pool operators say it has been so hot lately, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance of pool water. "The...
PLANO, TX
cravedfw

Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Opens Today

Rodeo Goat Ice House – a casual beer and burger joint – is now open at the historic Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas. This is the seventh location for the concept from restaurateurs Shannon Wynne, Keith Schlabs and Larry Richardson who debuted Rodeo Goat in Ft. Worth in 2012 followed by outposts in Dallas, Houston, Plano, The Harbor in Rockwall and The Sound at Cypress Waters.
DALLAS, TX
lonelyplanet.com

A quick trip – but a world away – in Grapevine, Texas

© Image courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Full of historic charm and activities for all age groups, Grapevine, Texas delivers family-friendly activities along with plenty of wine, shopping, galleries, museums, theaters, a Public Art Trail, and more. Centrally located about 30 minutes from both Fort Worth and Dallas by car, it’s also a short train hop from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, making it a great stop for a weekend trip or the centerpiece of an entire vacation.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas nurse Roxane Reza reported missing after run near White Rock Lake

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Concerned family members have filed a missing persons report after Baylor NICU nursing intern Roxane Reza went for a run on July 14 and never came home. Reza's last cell phone ping was on the SoPac Trail, according to a post on Facebook. The trail runs for 5.5 miles along an unused Southern Pacific (SoPac) railbed owned by DART in East Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Historic Oak Cliff Church Revived As Art And Community Space

A new art and community space in Oak Cliff is not yet open for business, but that didn’t stop the proprietors from offering a sneak peak at what is to come. On Saturday, July 9, the Oak Cliff Assembly opened the doors of the former Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church to anyone willing to sign a safety waiver for an art show featuring 41 local artists.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Community Policy