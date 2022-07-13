ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Culture Gabfest “Lava, Thunder, and Screaming Goats” Edition

Slate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, New York Times columnist and Slate graduate Jamelle Bouie fills in for Julia as the panel begins by taking on Thor: Love and Thunder with staff...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Netflix’s Persuasion Isn’t Just Bad Austen. It’s One of the Worst Movies in Years.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every essay relating to the work of Jane Austen must kick off with those words from the opening line of Pride and Prejudice. But I approached Persuasion, Netflix’s adaptation of Austen’s final completed novel, thinking instead of the best-known phrase from that less-often-quoted work: “I am half agony, half hope.” Austen’s keen-eyed comedies of manners have lent themselves to countless effective adaptations, some set in the books’ own Regency era, some updated to a modern setting. Amy Heckerling’s classic 1995 rom-com Clueless transplanted the plot of Emma into a Southern California high school. In 2016, Whit Stillman’s Love and Friendship reimagined Austen’s epistolary novel Lady Susan as a witty, bitchy sex comedy. More recently, Autumn DeWilde’s 2020 take on Emma starred Anya Taylor-Joy as that endearingly pushy heroine, and just this year Andrew Ahn’s Fire Island restaged Pride and Prejudice against the 21st-century backdrop of that queer haven.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

How to Network as a Writer When You Live in a Remote Place

For this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Isaac Butler and Karen Han hear from a poet in rural Montana who wants to feel more connected to poetry communities in big cities. Isaac and Karen offer tips for how to make connections with people online, and they also discuss some of the benefits of being a rural writer living outside of the urban literary bubble.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Dean Butler Once Revealed His Favorite Episode

Nearly 40 years after “Little House on the Prairie” came to an end, Dean Butler revealed which episode of the classic TV series is his all-time favorite. While speaking to the Daily Planet in June 2021, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shared the episodes that he’s particularly fond of. “As far as episodes I’m not in, at the end of the first season, there’s a two-part episode called ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd,’ Butler explained. “I think this is one of the finest episodes in the history of the series. There is just something beautiful in the storytelling about that.”
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Woody Allen tells Alec Baldwin his directing days may soon be over

Alec Baldwin and Woody Allen have a shared love for cinema and a shared concern for the direction in which the film industry has moved. On Tuesday morning, Baldwin chatted with the 86-year-old director during an Instagram Live session, and during the nearly hour-long interview, the actor asked Allen about his future in the movie-making business.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamelle Bouie
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Catskills#New York Times#Slate#Blank Check#Fire Of Love#Paramount
TVLine

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey to Play Matt Bomer's Lover in Showtime Limited Series Fellow Travelers

This should get the ton talking: Bridgerton breakout Jonathan Bailey will play Matt Bomer‘s secret lover in Showtime’s period-set limited series Fellow Travelers. Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, the eight-episode drama is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Perry Mason' Season 2 Adds 'CSI' Fan Favorite

Wallace Langham is joining the HBO family for the second season of Perry Mason. Deadline reports that the CSI fan favorite, who also appears on Apple TV+'s Physical and For All Mankind, as well as Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, will recur as Melville Phipps in the upcoming second season of the HBO reimagining of classic characters.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

American Horror Story vets return as new characters for season 2 of spin-off

FX has revealed some of the main players coming for season 2 of the American Horror Story anthology spin-off, and a few veterans of the main series are returning in new roles. Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, and Cody Fern — who featured in various seasons of the mothership horror series — appear to play different characters in the next round of American Horror Stories, the trailer for which dropped Wednesday.
TV SERIES
Slate

The Proud Boys’ New Plan for Power

The Proud Boys started as a loose coalition of men who filtered misogyny and racism through an ironic, “just joking” veneer. But once Donald Trump told them to “stand back and stand by” from the debate stage, it became clear that something more serious was happening. After taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Proud Boys have become even more active in GOP politics, choosing candidates, and even running candidates from their own ranks.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Slate

Second Child Guilt

On this episode: Jamilah, Zak, and Elizabeth share their triumphs and fails, including how Talking Heads came to the rescue—at least temporarily. Then they tackle a question from a listener who is feeling guilt about bringing a second child into their family. They obviously love the child but they feel bad that their eldest child is struggling with the change. On Slate Plus, they discuss ’Nacho parenting’ is how some blended families keep the peace by Genevieve Brown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Sets Premiere as Paramount+ Unveils First Trailer (VIDEO)

Paramount+‘s new adult animated series Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head has set a premiere date as the show will debut Thursday, August 4. The new series follows the recently released Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe as well as the 1996 classic movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America both of which are available to stream on the platform. In Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and “stupider than ever.”
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 4 On FX/Hulu, Where The Kooky Bloodsuckers Return For A Fourth Season Of Toothy Laughs

By now, What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu/FX) seems to have outlived its source material, Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 movie of the same name. It has its own history, its own in-jokes, its own mythology. And while Clement and Waititi are listed as executive producers, Stefani Robinson (Atlanta) and Paul Simms (NewsRadio) that handle writing duties in the first episode of the fourth season, where the gang’s back together but for at least one bizarro wrinkle in the area of energy vampires.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

American Horror Stories Gets New Cursed Trailer

FX Networks has released an official trailer for Season 2 of American Horror Stories. The next batch of episodes will start streaming July 21 on Hulu. Since this is an anthology show, the trailer casts a wide net to show lots of characters in all sorts of new stories. But what is perhaps most eye-catching is the actors who are making their debut in the AHS universe: Judith Light (Transparent), Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Bella Thorne (Amityville: The Awakening), and Quvenzhané Wallis (Black-ish). The trailer is mainly filled with jump scares, doll heads, and creepy images--so it's hard to really say what the next season will get into, but it'll no doubt be dreadful and great. If you listen closely, you'll hear quick references to masked murders, ancient hauntings, ghosts in bathtubs, and serial killers.
TV SERIES
Slate

Doja Cat and Cardi B Are Fighting, but Not With Each Other

This past week Doja Cat started fighting with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, and Cardi B beefed with the gossip blog the Shade Room. On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle break down what’s really going on in these two fights, and how the Shade Room became a toxic behemoth of internet gossip. Plus, they talk about Beanie Feldstein bowing out of Funny Girl on Broadway, and what it means now that Lea Michele is taking the stage.
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

Archer - Season 13 - Premiere Date Announced - Press Release

Emmy(R) Award-Winning Animated Comedy Premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX Streaming the Next Day on Hulu. FXX's Comedy Lineup Continues Thursday, August 25 with the Premiere of the New Animated Comedy Little Demon. LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 - FX's Archer, the Emmy Award-winning animated comedy, will return for...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Vikings' Star Travis Fimmel Joins 'Black Snow' Mystery Series

Vikings star Travis Fimmel has just been cast in the upcoming mystery-drama series Black Snow, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The series, which is currently in production in Australia, is being produced for the streaming service Stan. Black Snow will be a six-part series that will follow a...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy