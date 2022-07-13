Culture Gabfest “Lava, Thunder, and Screaming Goats” Edition

FX Networks has released an official trailer for Season 2 of American Horror Stories. The next batch of episodes will start streaming July 21 on Hulu. Since this is an anthology show, the trailer casts a wide net to show lots of characters in all sorts of new stories. But what is perhaps most eye-catching is the actors who are making their debut in the AHS universe: Judith Light (Transparent), Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Bella Thorne (Amityville: The Awakening), and Quvenzhané Wallis (Black-ish). The trailer is mainly filled with jump scares, doll heads, and creepy images--so it's hard to really say what the next season will get into, but it'll no doubt be dreadful and great. If you listen closely, you'll hear quick references to masked murders, ancient hauntings, ghosts in bathtubs, and serial killers.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO