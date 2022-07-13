Midland High Class of 1997 announce reunion plans

It takes a village of volunteers to assemble one of the largest events in Midland. The opening ceremonies of the third Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational brought together upwards of 70 people early Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Co-Chair of Walking Statisticians Bob Hahn spoke with the Midland Daily News about his...
REMUS — Chippewa Hills School District will get a helping hand in moving forward with cosmetic changes for buildings as part of the district's logo change initiative this year. At its most recent board meeting July 11, the board of education addressed plans to install new logo emblems with...
BIG RAPIDS — Participants, their families and onlookers of all ages gathered Thursday evening for the Mecosta County Fair’s livestock auction, which saw the sale of a number of animals. The auction included steers, dairy cows and birds of several types, many of which were shown and won...
MECOSTA COUNTY — Michigan crops have been thirsty, and Mother Nature hasn't been providing enough water to Mecosta County. According to the National Weather Service, Grand Rapids, July has seen an inch of rain so far. However, farmers in Mecosta County saw less than half an inch, they said.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After hearing from constituents, Midland and Gladwin County commissioners unanimously approved the creation of a special assessment district Tuesday in a two-and-a-half hour meeting in the Meridian Early College High School gym. Gladwin County Commission Chair Karen Moore and...
A Wednesday night fire at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds is being ruled non-intentional for now, but investigators would like to talk to three persons of interest seen fleeing the burning barn. In the middle of the Gladwin County Fair week, a fire broke out at about 9:50 p.m. in a...
A 43-year-old Midland man who is charged with multiple felony counts, was expected to accept a plea agreement Thursday in Midland County Circuit Court, but instead is aiming for a Cobbs Hearing. James Hoover has been lodged in the Midland County Jail since his March 9 arrest, after he allegedly...
With the U.S. Supreme Court's recent reversal of Roe vs. Wade, candidates running in primary elections are sharing their views on what abortion access should look like in Michigan. Midland County Clerk and Republican candidate for the new 95th State Representative District, Ann Manary, drew criticism from some GOP voters...
MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County board of commissioner will hold a public hearing on a petition to annex a portion of land in Fork Township during its regular meeting at 10 a.m., Aug. 4, at the Mecosta County Services Building. The Barryton village council requested a public hearing...
MECOSTA COUNTY — K-9 Zeke has done it again. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, K-9 Zeke and his human partner, Sgt. Charlie Pippin, has assisted in three apprehensions in the past two weeks. The latest occurred Wednesday, July 13. According to the news...
Just as a Huron County jury was about to decide his fate Wednesday morning, a Tuscola County man pleaded guilty to charges involving a January home invasion in Fairhaven Township. Prosecutors said Luther Gabriel Dinsmoore, of Akron, forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Fairhaven Township on Jan. 26...
