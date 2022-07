Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 14, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Man charged in rape of 10-year-old that led to an abortion. (State House News Bureau) - A 27-year-old man who is believed to be undocumented has been charged with rape in the highly publicized case of a 10-year-old girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion in the days after Ohio's six-week abortion ban took effect. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has more on the story.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO