Mooresville, IN

Offense? Defense? These 5 players are sure to make an impact on both sides of the ball

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 2 days ago
Football players often specialize on one side of the ball, especially at bigger schools. But there are plenty that prove themselves dynamic on both ends of the field.

Here's five standout, two-way players that will make their presence felt on offense and defense this season.

Hogan Denny, Mooresville

Offense, defense, football, basketball, baseball, doesn't matter. Hogan Denny makes an impact regardless of position, or sport.

Last season Denny finished as the team's No. 3 receiver, catching 36 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns. He was also used in the backfield, taking seven carries for 61 yards and a score. Many may recall he also played emergency quarterback for the Pioneers in a 37-34 regional championship win over Evansville Central.

In his third season, he's not only looking to take a lead receiver role, but head coach Mike Gillin plans to use him as a gadget player, handing him more carries in the backfield.

On the flip side, Denny was Mooresville's third leading tackler last season with 54 tackles and one for loss. He led the team interceptions with four, and also forced a fumble, recovering two.

Picking up more duties on both sides of the field, Denny should make a big splash in 2022.

Aycen Stevens, Decatur Central

The three-star, Virginia Tech commit knows how to take command of both sides of the field. On offense, he's the Hawks' quarterback. On defense, he's a linebacker, barking orders much like a quarterback.

In an injury shortened season, Stevens recorded 35 tackles, eight for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. Quite disruptive for five games played. On the offensive side, he tossed for 296 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, while running for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

In either case, Stevens is hungry to get back to it after recovering from an ACL tear. He gets his chance to prove it this season.

Brayden Shrake, Martinsville

It took until the final few weeks of the season, but Shrake proved how effective he can be on offense, complementing his already proven role on defense.

Along with back-to-back 100-yard performances in sectionals, the junior added eight touchdowns in the final four games of the season, with one coming on defense in the form of a blocked punt against Silver Creek. In all, he took 79 carries for 382 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Defensively, Shrake contributed 49 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Taking over lead carry duties, on top of committing to his defensive role, puts Shrake among the most dynamic players in the area.

Dustin Kostrzewski, Monrovia

Speaking of dynamic, Monrovia running back, and defensive back, Dustin Kostrzewski is the definition of it. He's an efficient runner out the backfield but has also often been utilized in the Bulldogs' passing game. Kostrzewski also makes do in coverage.

With 10 passes deflected, and three interceptions, he led Monrovia in pass defense, also providing 24 tackles. On offense, he was the team's leader in yards per carry at 7.6, converting 107 carries into 813 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 12 receptions, 240 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

With a talented roster, there's plenty for Monrovia to be excited for this season. Kostrzewski should be one of the most exciting of the bunch.

Lance Butler, Indian Creek

Indian Creek junior Lance Butler didn't get many opportunities on offense in 2021, but in the one's he was given, he made them count. Defense, on the other hand, is a different story. Butler was among the Braves' best defenders.

Playing in the defensive backfield, Butler amassed 62 tackles and an interception. Offensively, he caught five passes for 100 yards (20 yards per catch) and a touchdown. While the offensive numbers aren't ground-breaking, there could be a chance they improve in a Casey Gillin-led offense, which is likely to feature a lot of passing.

Graduation has also made Butler one of the lead returning receivers on the team. Regardless of offensive utilization, Butler will be big for the Braves' defense. Anything on the offensive end will be a major plus.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

