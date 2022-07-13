ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

LIVE: 180+ best new Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple, iRobot, Blink, Bose—shop now

Today's new Amazon Prime Day deals include savings on smart tech, TVs, furniture, tablets and more. Reviewed/Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is back with killer new deals and discounts for Prime members today, July 13 . Lucky for you, we're keeping track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop! From Blink security cameras to iRobot robot vacuums , we're monitoring all the Prime Day savings you can score. Keep scrolling to scoop today's top deals before they sell out!

20 best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop today

  1. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $120)
  2. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803)
  3. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $79.01)
  4. Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35)
  5. KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)
  6. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional for $44.99 (Save $25)
  7. Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning for $299.95 (Save $105.59)
  8. Apple Watch Series 7 from $279 (Save $70 to $120)
  9. Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity for $59.99 (Save $100)
  10. Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (Save $25)
  11. Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Clock for $32.99 (Save $27)
  12. Apple 10.2-Inch 2021 iPad Wi-Fi, 64GB for $299 (Save $30)
  13. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $150)
  14. Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
  15. Sengled Smart Light Bulbs, Color Changing 6-Pack for $44.99 (Save $15)
  16. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit for $29.99 (Save $16)
  17. Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)
  18. TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $500)
  19. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $228 (Save $121.99)
  20. Get select streaming service subscriptions for $0.99 for two months through Prime Video (Save $8 to $20)

Updated 11:37AM EST: Don't worry, we're still live tracking all of the best new Amazon Prime Day deals for you to shop today, July 13 . We're monitoring price cuts all day long, so stay here! — Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some of the year's biggest price cuts on tons of Reviewed-approved products , plus we found several doorbuster deals at competing retailers . Want to get a piece of the Prime Day deals? Sign up for a discount and enjoy all the perks of a Prime membership just in time for the second day of the sales event.

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Amazon Prime Day deals: Save on premium headphones, like AirPods Pro, Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4, for a limited time

Smart home deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Upgrade your smart home with new innovative technology that can help make your life easier such as smart plugs, thermostats and video doorbells . You can save $35 on a Blink indoor security camera , $15 on a six-pack of Sengled smart light bulbs and more when you shop these Amazon Prime Day deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrSb4_0gdt1TKs00
Shop the best new smart home deals during Amazon Prime Day. Save on smart light bulbs, an Echo Show, a smart thermostat and more. Reviewed/Amazon

Tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Today's Amazon Prime Day tech deals include discounts on some of the best tech we've ever tested. Looking for new wearable tech? Snag the Apple Watch Series 7 for $279 today, saving you $120. Shop all the best Prime Day tech deals below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOwy2_0gdt1TKs00
Tech of all kinds is seriously marked down this Amazon Prime Day 2022. Apple / Yeti / Reviewed

TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to find TVs of all kinds at deep discounts. Shop our top TV picks , including $800 off this 65-inch LG TV .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFltT_0gdt1TKs00
Upgrade your TV this Prime Day with deep discounts on models from TCL, LG and Samsung. LG / Hisense / Reviewed

Laptop, PC and tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Whether you need a new laptop for college or a durable tablet for younger kids, there's no shortage of computing firepower during Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DwSB_0gdt1TKs00
Amazon Prime Day has deals on fast laptops, ultra-portable tablets and more. Acer / Amazon / Reviewed

Headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

If your objective this Amazon Prime Day is to score a sweet new pair of headphones, we've got you covered. Our tester raved about the Apple AirPods Pro and right now, you can save $79 on a pair. From over-the-ear pairs to compact earbuds, there's a Prime Day deal for every type of audiophile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Giol1_0gdt1TKs00
From Bose to Apple to Sony, you'll find headphones of all types from all the best (and Reviewed-approved!) brands for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Sony / Apple / Bose / Reviewed

Home and furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shop Prime Day home deals on everything from furniture to smart security devices. Prime members can snag one of our favorite smart video doorbells , the Blink video doorbell , for 30% off at $34.99. Shop more home and furniture must-haves on sale at Amazon today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sbsgo_0gdt1TKs00
Score Amazon Prime Day home deals on furniture, Bissell vacuums and Blink security cameras today. Reviewed/Amazon

Kitchen deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

One of the tastiest Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals right now is the Dash Deluxe rapid egg cooker , currently 22% off, ringing up at $23.49 in select colors. We love the standard Dash egg cooker for its simple design and how well it prepared different types of egg dishes. Check out more Prime Day kitchen deals below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097vm8_0gdt1TKs00
Shop the best new Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals and save on cookware, appliances and more. Reviewed/Amazon

Fitness and lifestyle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shop our favorite Amazon Prime Day fitness and lifestyle deals today for savings on yoga mats, Coleman camping tents, baby wipes and more. You can snag the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker on sale for 27% off at $29 or perhaps the Theragun Mini portable massage gun for $40 off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qadA_0gdt1TKs00
Shop the best fitness and lifestyle Amazon Prime Day deals and save on massage guns, yoga mats and even baby wipes! Reviewed/Amazon

Beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Whether it's refreshing facial spray, the Revlon styling brush we can't stop raving about or haircare that Amazon customers love, these beauty deals have incredible price cuts on beloved brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnOcT_0gdt1TKs00
Score Amazon Prime Day beauty deals on Revlon, Grande Lash, Elemis and more top-rated beauty brands. Reviewed/Amazon

Streaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Whether you're a bookworm or an audiophile, Amazon's streaming service deals can help keep you entertained. Prime members can get a four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited , one of our favorite music streamers , totally free. Access over 75 million songs and podcasts on your laptop, tablet and smartphone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTYoC_0gdt1TKs00
Get discounts on your favorite shows, movies, and more for your tablet or TV with early Prime Day streaming deals. Getty Images/Fotostorm/PeopleImages/Reviewed/McKenna Harmony

Best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Lego sets , Nerf guns , Disney toys and more are all on sale today during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Outfit your kids with the latest and greatest toys and games (or squirrel something away for your inner child) with these winning Prime Day deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZTBs_0gdt1TKs00
Score the best Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games from Lego, Nerf and more. Reviewed/Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple AirPods Pro are $79 off today for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members . Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones , robot vacuums , air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up .

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members , hence the event offering the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop stellar Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off .

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day started yesterday, July 12 and runs through tonight, July 13 . We saw tons of price drops leading up to Prime Day with even deeper discounts available today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now .

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, no need to hold off until Black Friday 2022— Amazon Prime Day markdowns offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment set up, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs . Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers .

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kitchen deals: Save on kitchen appliances, cutlery and cookware with Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals on Ninja, GE and KitchenAid

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgymv_0gdt1TKs00
Prime Day is a limited-time event and we've got the info on how long you've got to shop. Getty Images/Inside Creative House/Reviewed/McKenna Harmony

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value. To help make shopping the sale even easier, we're saving you time by leading you directly to the best deals—be sure to bookmark this page to be the first to know about new markdowns.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day runs through tonight, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST . While some of the most eye-catching deals with the biggest discounts will expire by the event's end, some will continue past the event's official end. Even better news for savvy shoppers: Other competing sale events —including Nordstrom's legendary Anniversary Sale —run well past the end of Prime Day.

What deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day?

Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are tons of Amazon discounts you can scoop during Prime Day 2022—including several already-live deals you can shop today. The retailer is offering category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more for Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Prime Day will have plenty of deep discounts available.

What competing stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. We're seeing sales on top-rated products at Walmart , Target , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot , Wayfair and Best Buy . If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals

