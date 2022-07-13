ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Examination' Of LIV World Ranking Application Begins At 150th Open

LIV Golf's application for formal recognition in the world rankings has been discussed at an Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) board meeting in St Andrews ahead of the 150th Open .

The lack of ranking points on offer through the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway circuit appears to be the final piece of the puzzle for it to establish itself as a legitimate long-term rival to the status quo, with a number of LIV stars said to have concerns about their ability to qualify for future Majors.

Peter Dawson, former CEO of the R&A and current chairman of the OWGR board, issued a brief statement confirming the latest news.

"On 6 July 2022 Official World Golf Ranking received an application from LIV Golf for inclusion in its ranking system," it read. "Examination of the application will now commence."

Bosses at LIV believe they have a strong case, but the invitational series does appear to fall short in that tournaments are played over 54 holes, there is no cut, and fields are limited to 48 players.

To further complicate matters for the LIV rebels, Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, PGA and DP World Tour chiefs, sit on the OWGR board and are therefore part of the decision-making process.

Joining Dawson, Monahan and Pelley were representatives from the four Majors and Keith Waters, who is the chief operating officer at the DP World Tour and represents the federation of tours.

Players on golf's two traditional circuits have already been sanctioned for featuring in LIV Golf events without a release. Monahan acted swiftly in issuing indefinite suspensions from the PGA Tour, while Pelley took a more measured approach, handing out £100,000 fines and banning the likes of Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood from the three newly co-sanctioned tournaments on the 2022 schedule.

An independent legal body ruled in favour of Poulter and three other LIV stars, allowing them to play in Scotland and granting them a temporary DP World Tour stay pending a full appeals review.

In the US, the Department Of Justice is investigating the PGA Tour for possible anti-competitive behaviour against LIV Golf , a move a spokesperson said "was not unexpected."

A number of top player continue to oppose the up-start league, including Tiger Woods, who delivered a damning verdict on the Greg Norman-fronted tour during his Open Championship press conference.

