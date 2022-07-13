ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the best Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals before they're gone!

By Hannah Southwick and Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Score the best fashion deals this Amazon Prime Day 2022 Reviewed / Amazon The Drop / Coolife /Adidas

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ready to save big in style? Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday and runs through today, July 13. If you are ready to fill your cart (and closet) with the best fashion and luggage deals, we found tons of Amazon Prime Day clothing, shoe, accessory, shapewear and luggage deals from fan-favorite brands like Adidas, Crocs, Samsonite, Levi's and more.

Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Whether you’re looking to stock up on summer staples or try designer brands for less, we’ve rounded up tons of Amazon Prime Day fashion deals you can score today. Here’s everything you need to know about the best deals and sales happening during Prime Day 2022.

Update 2:32PM EST: The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today and we are tracking all of the best fashion and luggage deals here. We're updating this post live throughout the day and will keep you posted on any major product, price and availability changes as they come! -Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

The top 10 Prime Day fashion deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop right now, including colorful Crocs, a classic pair of Ray-Bans and one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested . Plus, score major savings on the viral "Amazon coat" from Orolay , which our tester—and Oprah—loves.

  1. Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Moto Legging from $70.71 (Save up to $47.29)
  2. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3-Piece Lounge Set for $42.40 (Save $122.60)
  3. Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch for $19.99 (Save up to $26.01)
  4. Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Tie Dye Clogs (Save 40%)
  5. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)
  6. Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses for $114.10 (Save $48.90)
  7. Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 3-piece set for $319.99 (Save $459.98)
  8. Saxx Men’s Underwear Boxer Briefs, Pack of 2 for $31.47 (Save $13.48)
  9. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Long Sleeve Stretch Oxford Button Down Shirt in Custom Fit for $46.22 (Save $23.28)
  10. Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag for $52.63 (Save $67.37)

Women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

Clothing discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2022 Reviewed / Alo Yoga / Orolay

From discounted denim to luxe loungewear sets, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals.

Men's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

Clothing discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2022 Reviewed / Tommy Hilfiger / Goodthreads

Whether you’re hitting the beach, gym or office refresh your closet for summer and beyond with these Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing and everyday essentials.

Shoe and accessory Amazon Prime Day deals

Shoes and accessories discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Oakley / Adidas / Tommy Hilfiger

Score stylish shades or a fresh pair of kicks on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Plus, get a celebrity-loved look for less with the JW Pei handbag, which has been toted by stars including Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber.

Luggage Amazon Prime Day deals

Luggage discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2022 Reviewed / Amazon / London Fog / Coolife / Amazon

Stock up on top-rated luggage during Amazon Prime Day, with deals on duffels and spinner suitcases that put a stylish spin on traditional travel bags.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price cuts on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across all categories from home and tech to fashion and luggage—there are plenty of ways to save .

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, July 12 and goes through today, July 13 . We saw tons of prices slashed in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 and will continue monitoring all of the deals. During the two-day sale, many deals won’t last the full 48 hours, so be sure to shop quickly if something catches your eye.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Start making space in your closet. During Amazon Prime Day 2021, we saw insane deals on top brands like Ugg, Adidas and Samsonite, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals are going fast, so be sure to grab them before they're gone!

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members . If you’re not already a member, sign up today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.

If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom , Kate Spade , Walmart and more—are currently running sales to rival Prime Day.

Shop Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the best Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals before they're gone!

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

