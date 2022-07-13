One injured when vehicle crashes into pole in Jefferson Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A wanted man led police in hot pursuit on the Parkway West before coming to a dangerous stop in downtown Pittsburgh. The conclusion to the chase happened right outside of the KDKA studios in Gateway Center. During the chase, he was speeding down the ramp, took the corner too hard, hopped the curb, nearly hitting a fire hydrant, and that's where the car came to a stop on Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Pennsylvania State Police said the man was speeding when the chase began after initially attempting to pull him over. He took off trying to get away...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO