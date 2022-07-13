ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

100+ best Prime Day kitchen deals still available —Save on Ninja, GE Appliances, and more

By Monica Petrucci and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wb5xA_0gdt0abI00
Score the best kitchen deals this Amazon Prime Day 2022 Phillips / Le Creuset / Caraway / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For all the cutlery and bowls you need to throw together simple summer salads to the high-powered appliances you need to make barista-level coffee, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the time to shop. The shopping extravaganza ends today, July 13 and we are tracking the best deals on cookware , appliances and more all day long.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for a premium knife set, a luxurious espresso machine or an air fryer for summer cooking, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen sales available at Amazon today.

Update 1:48PM: With Prime Day in full swing, we're still deal hunting and keeping this post live with all the best kitchen deals that Amazon has to offer. – Monica Petrucci, Reviewed

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

►Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals.

The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Here are our top ten favorite Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop right now, including a highly rated stand mixer and a cookware set .

  1. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $64.99 (Save $35)
  2. All-Clad 2-Piece 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set for $69.95 (Save $40.03)
  3. SodaStream Terra for $99.99 (Save $59.96)
  4. Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer for $129.99 (Save $100)
  5. DeLonghi Livenza All-Day Grill for $229.95 (Save $100)
  6. KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer for $246.99 (Save $133)
  7. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid for $249.95 (Save $150.05)
  8. Phillips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/Milk Frother for $419.99 (Save $179.01)
  9. GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $429.00 (Save $150)
  10. Hestan 10-Piece ProBond Collection for $899.95 (Save $600.05)

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals

Small appliance Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SW0zq_0gdt0abI00
The Ninja Foodi is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022 Ninja / Reviewed

From air fryers to blenders, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart.

Espresso and Coffee Machine Amazon Prime Day Deals

For the caffeine addicts: Amazon Prime Day is the best time to pull the trigger on that fancy gooseneck kettle, bean grinder, or upgraded machine you've been eyeing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSidZ_0gdt0abI00
Get great markdowns on luxury appliances like espresso machines for Prime Day 2022. Amazon / Reviewed

Kitchenware Amazon Prime Day deals

Something as simple as a new set of flatware or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best kitchen deals you can find to make that dream come to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrqzB_0gdt0abI00
Oneida Flatware has steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day 2022 Oneida / Reviewed

Cookware Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're just eager for a sleeker upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVgU6_0gdt0abI00
Upgrade your kitchen with these cookware deals you can get this Amazon Prime Day 2022 All Clad / Reviewed

Bakeware Amazon Prime Day Deals

Sourdough masters and sweet-tooth-havers: There are plenty of oven-ready bakers, pans, dishes, and other tools on sale this Amazon Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPhRC_0gdt0abI00
Bakeware that has steep discounts this Amazon Prime Day Staub / Reviewed

Glassware Amazon Prime Day Deals

Take your at-home wine, mocktail, or coffee up a notch with some brand new glassware—at a great price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbbmx_0gdt0abI00
These stemless margarita glasses are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022 Libbey / Reviewed

Cutlery Amazon Prime Day deals

Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3png9U_0gdt0abI00
Get deals on chef's knives, knife sets and more for Prime Day 2022. Amazon / Reviewed

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started back in 2015 as a celebration of the retailer's 20th anniversary and a means of increasing membership on the site. Since then, it's exploded into an annual two-day event that often surpasses the success of even Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, every summer, Amazon Prime members look forward to doorbuster discounts from Amazon (and its competitors) during Prime Day. Some shoppers qualify for special Prime memberships as well.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today , July 13 . We have already seen tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with the best Prime Day deals going live today.

What kitchen deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! There's no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to Amazon Prime Day. This year, we've seen markdowns on some of the best cookware sets we've tested, and several renowned appliances —from air fryers to espresso machines to stand mixers.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime Members only. In addition to annual Prime Day deals, Prime Members can also enjoy perks like movies and TV with Prime Video , unlimited books with Prime Reading , and more.

Not a Prime Member? You don't have to miss out on deals! Amazon competitors like Walmart , Target , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot , Wayfair and Best Buy all offer attractive deals around the same time as Prime Day.

Shop Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 100+ best Prime Day kitchen deals still available —Save on Ninja, GE Appliances, and more

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best microwave deals for July 2022: Save money on a powerful new solo, grill or combination appliance

You don’t need us to tell you that the humble microwave makes your life a whole lot easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than warming up leftovers. But what you may not know is that there are many different types of microwaves. There are solo models, which are basic microwaves that heat and defrost. Then, there are grill versions, which combine normal microwave cooking with a, well, grilling element. And finally, a combi, which does everything the other two machines can do, but can also roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.
ELECTRONICS
OK! Magazine

Christmas In July: Amazon Prime Day Is Offering Spectacular Deals On Holiday Decorations — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Did someone say Christmas in July?Amazon Prime Day's spectacular sales have brought the holidays to us a bit early this year. With the most amazing products being available at jaw-dropping prices, it almost feels like Christmas has come a little ahead of schedule. In the holiday spirit, Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to get ahead of your game and start preparing for December. Beside shopping for gifts at great prices, there...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchenaid#Amazon Prime Day#Ge Appliances#Clothing Shop#Target#Walmart
CBS News

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: The best shoe deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over, but it isn't the only big sale in July. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hunker.com

The Best Amazon Luggage to Take on Your Next Vacation

We all know your luggage can make or break your vacation. That's why it's important to grab a suitcase that can hold your all your travel accessories, withstand heavy use, and stand out on the baggage claim belt. By looking at must-have features like TSA locks, strong spinner wheels, and what the outer material is made of, you can find a suitcase that makes travel a breeze.
LIFESTYLE
Salon

Trader Joe's 6 best frozen meals to add to your cart right now

One of the great joys of shopping at Trader Joe's is walking down the vast frozen food aisle, which is generously stocked with an assortment of packaged meals that ring up at affordable prices. It seems like there's always something new for shoppers to discover as they peruse the supermarket's wide selection, which includes Indian, Italian, Mexican, Thai and more choices perfect for lunch or dinner.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags You Can Still Shop: Kate Spade, Coach and More

It is still the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for summer swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Spanx's Best-Selling White Pants You Can't See Through Are Back in Stock After Selling Out in a Mere 2 Weeks

It's not summer without white pants, and anyone will tell you that the toughest part about this seasonal staple is that it can be see-through. To save you from this annoying wardrobe malfunction, Spanx spent seven whole years perfecting its Silver Lining Technology, which makes its white pants and shorts completely opaque. And after selling out, they're finally back in stock!
APPAREL
InsideHook

Here’s a Jalapeño Poppers Recipe That’ll Make Your Cardiologist Happy

Whether breaded and stuffed with cheese or deep-fried and wrapped in meat and bacon, each variety of jalapeño popper that’s served at a Super Bowl party or sports bar traces its stems back to 1993 when Anchor Food Products, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of processed snack foods under the McCain Foods umbrella, registered a trademark for the exclusive use of the phrase “jalapeño poppers” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Shoppers Say Bissell's Vacuum-Steam Mop Combo 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' — and It's 47% Off at Amazon

If your storage closet is cluttered with cleaning equipment, here's your chance to save big on a powerful 2-in-1 cleaning gadget to deep clean your floors. Right now, Amazon is offering 47 percent off the Bissell Symphony Vacuum and Steam Mop. As its name suggests, the device functions as a cyclonic vacuum cleaner and steam mop — at the same time. That means it sucks up dirt and debris while sanitizing hard floors all in one go.
ELECTRONICS
Architectural Digest

How to Clean Your Entire 1,500-Square-Foot House in Under 2 Hours

You know how cleaning is on your to-do list, oh, every day of the week and somehow never manages to be checked off? Before you know it, it’s not just cleaning the soap scum off of your glass shower door, suddenly your whole darn apartment or basement needs a major cleaning job, and you just don’t have the time to tackle it. Before you despair or resign to living in a slum-of-a-house, know that you can keep a clean house and have a life too. “Speed cleaning may sound impossible—but it’s not,” says William Cotter, CEO and founder of Happy Cleans, a home cleaning company in Oklahoma City. “If you’re smart, strategic, and come prepared with a plan, you can make it happen. It’s a skill worth mastering, and may prove helpful when you’ve got guests coming over on short notice.”
HOME & GARDEN
CNN

The best nonstick pans of 2022

A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
LIFESTYLE
Daniella Cressman

How to Get Filthy Rich

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
House Digest

Why You Shouldn't Wash Sheets And Towels Together

It's that time of the week again — laundry day. Some of us dread it, while others can't wait to load up their washer. No matter which side of the scale you fall on, we can all agree that we get a little lazy with our laundry sometimes. Who wants to actually take the time to sift through their hamper and separate towels from sheets? They're essentially the same thing ... right? Unfortunately, for those who dislike sorting, it's not a good idea to wash your sheets and towels at the same time.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, Kohl's Have an Answer for Amazon

Retailers are gearing up for back-to-school sales, as they provide even more discounts and offers for consumers this year. Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report is getting head start on the back-to-school shopping season, by keeping the shopping frenzy going after its Target Deal Days sale which was held on July 11-July 13 to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Target has its Teacher Prep Event which saves teachers 15% on school supplies with a valid school ID. Target kicked up its discounts for college students from 15% up to 20% when they use the Target Circle in store or online purchase. This offer is valid until Sept 3, 2022.
RETAIL
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

538K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy