ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Traveling this summer? Here's why you should buy food and souvenirs from local businesses.

By Rhonda Abrams
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPiyZ_0gdt0V8X00

After the last couple of years, small business owners need a break. I certainly did. So after years urging, I flew to Mallorca, Spain, to work in person with my fiction writing editor. Mallorca is one of Europe’s most popular vacation destinations, though perhaps less known to American travelers. That may soon change because, as virtually every Mallorcan pointed out to me, as of June, there’s now a non-stop flight from New York City to Mallorca’s capital, Palma de Mallorca.

I am fortunate to have one of the country’s best fiction writers as my editor and coach: Alice LaPlante, who now lives in Mallorca full time. In addition to being a former writing teacher at Stanford, LaPlante is New York Times bestselling author. Her first novel, a gripping murder mystery, "Turn of Mind" was about to be made into a major motion picture when COVID shut down production.

After working with Alice over Zoom – I’m flaying away at my first novel – I finally took up her invitation to work together face-to-face.

'Revenge spending' slows: Demand for travel, dining out drying up amid high gas prices

Now, whenever I travel – especially internationally – I make a special effort to patronize local, small businesses. Dining, shopping, staying, playing and touring at and with small local businesses is fun and interesting. You meet the nicest people – often the business owners themselves – and have memorable experiences.

This trip was no exception and I met three incredible women small business owners right here on this magical island.

In the heart of the town square of Pollenca, a charming city in the north of Mallorca, I discovered “Dodo,” a relatively new café/shop dedicated to supporting and promoting “zero waste” products in addition to providing delicious, fresh food and coffee.

Dana Bena and Claire Trelford, Dodo’s owners, got the inspiration for “Dodo” during COVID and launched in February of this year.

“During lockdown, we became very aware of the amount of plastic and unnecessary waste there was,” Trelford recalled. “Dana and I both thought it was totally unnecessary and, as an island, we couldn’t sustain that.”

“Originally, we just wanted to do ‘upcycling,’ then it morphed into something bigger,” said Trelford. Dodo sells repurposed, reused items and allows customers to bring their own containers (or pick up a jar donated by other customers) for food and goods they buy. “The café/restaurant came because it helps us pay the rent.”

Exchange rate: What does euro-U.S. dollar parity mean for Americans? For imports? For travelers?

“During lockdown, we had the time to slow down,” she added. “We’ve both been interested in upcycling. We both like to find an old chair and do it up and reuse it. It gives us great pleasure knowing that something has another life.”

With their gentle approach, Bena and Trelford are helping to support the sustainability movement – an issue that is taught in schools in Spain.

While both Bena and Trelford are transplants to Mallorca, another woman entrepreneur I met is a native “Mallorquin” – Cata Simo. Simo owns and operates the company Boat Trip Mallorca, which provides excursions around the island of Mallorca in her classic sailboat El Gordito."

I spent a stunning day out on the water, sailing out from Palma de Mallorca, thanks to Simo. It was a perfect break from my time in front of the computer screen. Simo navigated us to one of Mallorca’s many lovely “calas” – a sheltered beach cove – where we swam in turquoise blue waters, paddleboarded and then ate freshly-prepared “tapas” – or appetizers.

London Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers: Airport will limit departures to 100,000 passengers daily

Simo has owned the boat for four years and runs full and half-day trips around the island. Like so many small business owners, she was hit hard during COVID.

“For two years there were no tourists or income, but I still had to pay very high docking fees,” Simo recalls.

Now, the tourism business has returned to Mallorca and, as usual, Mallorca is attracting some world-famous stars. Simo was fortunate to have singer Shawn Mendes film the video for "Summer of Love" aboard El Gordito.

If you love small businesses as I do, then I urge you to spend as many of your tourist dollars as possible at small independent businesses, especially now since small business owners all over the world, like Simo, were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even if you might not feel you have time to travel, it helps you recharge your batteries so you can return to your business with renewed enthusiasm. And that can help small businesses the world over survive and thrive.

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Wanted: travellers for a fabulous European rail adventure

Are you a sucker for train travel and fascinating historical homes? Well, boy, have we got the dream trip for you. Accommodation behemoth Airbnb and veteran train ticketer Interrail are hooking up to offer the chance for six very, very lucky people to win a bespoke cross-Europe train journey, with overnight stays at some of the continent’s most glamorous rentals.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

The 3 Best Hotels in Barcelona

Barcelona is the very embodiment of European charm. From its Baroque buildings to the unique Gaudí designs, its architecture is second to none, while its cafés serving tiny plates of pure tapas magic will leave visitors wishing for more long after they return home. But perhaps best of all in this city by the sea is its fantastic hotels, which have captured Travel + Leisure readers' hearts for decades.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

The 3 Best Hotels in Madrid

Spain's capital city is waiting to ignite the souls of its visitors. Be it through art, architecture, cultural offerings, or divine food, Madrid is a destination that leaves travelers transformed. And for a life-changing trip, it's a good idea to check into one of the best hotels in Madrid. Every...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Mendes
travelnoire.com

Could Double-Decker Airplane Seats Be The Next Big Thing In Travel?

The future of air travel is changing and with it comes advancements for travelers. Who says flying economy has to be uncomfortable? Airplane seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente wants to change the industry with his Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept aka double-decker airplane seats. Núñez Vicente started as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Fresh Food#Europe#American#Stanford#New York Times
tripsavvy.com

Best Tour Companies for LGBTQ Travelers

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. LGBTQ travelers span the rainbow when it comes to exploring the globe. No matter what you’re searching for—destination wedding, tailor-made...
TRAVEL
BBC

Heathrow tells airlines to stop selling summer tickets

Heathrow Airport has told airlines to stop selling summer tickets, as the UK's biggest airport struggles to cope with the rebound in air travel. The airport is limiting the number of passengers who can depart each day over the peak summer months to 100,000, 4,000 fewer than currently scheduled. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Small Business
Country
Spain
travelnoire.com

Meet The Haitian-American Man Who Built A Thriving Travel Agency

Founded in 2017 by Richard Cantave, the Haitian Nomad is a Haitian-American-Owned travel agency that offers travel experiences with a Haitian touch around the world. This Haitian-born entrepreneur from Dover, Delaware organizes and curates travels to Haiti and other places incorporating history, culture, sense of purpose and fun. Very popular among the Black community in Dover and other places in the US, this Haitian American travel agency has traveled to 40 countries and taken over 3,000 people abroad since its start six years ago.
DOVER, DE
morningbrew.com

Sidekick’s Travel Guide: Making the most of your destination

We knew it was coming, and it’s not easy to face, but this is the last installment of Sidekick’s summer travel guide! Together we’ve helped you identify your travel personality type, decide which apps to use, narrow down your packing list, and get the inside dish on credit card points. We even had an expert answer all your pressing travel questions. But fear not! There’s still plenty of summer left.
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

The 13 best bedding buys at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is finally here and it’s even sweeter than the last one. If you’re looking to shop early for a birthday, baby shower, wedding or holiday gift, you are in for a treat—there’s something for everyone in your life (including yourself!).
RETAIL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

534K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy