Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales today: Walmart, Target and more

By Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Kate Tully Ellsworth, Isabelle Kagan and Leigh Harrington, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Shop the best summer deals with these competing Prime Day sales at Walmart, Target, and more. Reviewed / Sony / Sur la Table / Kate Spade / Samsung

Amazon Prime Day 2022 enters its second marathon day Wednesday, July 13, and a number of stores competing with Prime Day are offering up their own massive sales. In fact, some of the best competing Prime Day sales are happening right now at Target , Samsung , Walmart , All-Clad , Lowe's and Best Buy .

From the major retailers to the mom-and-pop shops, here are all the best competing Prime Day sales to shop right now. No matter where you're shopping, we've got you covered with tricks to scout out the best deals on Amazon and beyond.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Amazon Prime Day deals : Save on premium headphones, like AirPods Pro, Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4, for a limited time

The 10 best competing Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxIV2_0gdt0UFo00
We know: There are so many sales happening across Amazon Prime Day right now—these are the top 10 best deals we can find from competing retailers. Reviewed / Apple / Coach / Samsung / Ninja
  1. Apple AirPods Pro at Target for $169.99 (Save $80)
  2. Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 at Coach for $247.50 (Save $247.50)
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 at Target for $279 (Save $120.99)
  4. KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer at Target for $279 (Save $170)
  5. Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer at Target for $179.99 (Save $50)
  6. Bose Noise-canceling Headphones 700 at Walmart for $269 (Save $110)
  7. Yukon Fire Pit at Solo Stove for $399.99 (Save $350)
  8. T&N Original Mattress in Queen at Tuft & Needle for $845.75 (Save $149.25)
  9. LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $1,699.99 (Save $200)
  10. Samsung 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung for $2,599.99 (Save $400)

Nordstrom deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FMAw_0gdt0UFo00
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a major shopping event, and today it's competing with Amazon Prime Day 2022. Reviewed / Barefoot Dreams / North Face / Nike / Madewell

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is in full swing for Nordstrom cardholders. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today. Shop the best ones.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Buy deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FB2lj_0gdt0UFo00
Shop Best Buy's competing Prime Day sales for top tech deals Reviewed / Sony / Google / Whirlpool / Nordictrack

Best Buy is offering doorbuster deals on TVs, laptops, major appliances, Apple devices, phones and more during its massive competing Prime Day sale. The deals run until Wednesday, July 13 . Here are the best Best Buy deals to shop now:

Best Buy Black Friday in July

All-Clad deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHFCT_0gdt0UFo00
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is the kitchenware company's answer to Amazon Prime Day deals. Reviewed / All-Clad

All-Clad makes some of our favorite kitchen essentials, and right now the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is full-on competing with Amazon Prime Day 2022 with some seriously sizzling deals. Just keep in mind, all sales are final.

All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event

Samsung deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrjRe_0gdt0UFo00
Shop amazing savings with Samsung deals on smartphones, tablets, TVs and more. Reviewed / Samsung

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale brings huge markdowns on smartphones, TVs, tablets and wearables. Here are some of the best Samsung deals you can snag:

Samsung Black Friday in July

Lowe's deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFAEL_0gdt0UFo00
Get amazing savings during Amazon Prime Day 2022 with Lowe's competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Lowe's / GE / Samsung

Every home improvement DIY-er's elysium, Lowe's offers a competing Prime Day sale loaded with deals that include major discounts on hundreds of items, from tool kits to patio sets.

Lowe's savings

Walmart deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO2QU_0gdt0UFo00
Shop Walmart's competing Prime Day sales for super deals. Reviewed / Beats by Dre / Gourmia / Ancestry / Michael Kors

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on dozens of products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 65%.

Walmart savings

Target deals competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyH62_0gdt0UFo00
Shop the best Target Prime Day seals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig machines and more. Reviewed / Keurig / Anker / KitchenAid

Right now, Target is running its massive Prime Day competitive sale—Target Deals for Days. The promotion runs through Wednesday, July 13 , and brings savings on gift cards, home goods, kitchen wares, technology and more. Here are the best Target deals to shop now:

Target Deals for Days

Tech retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMlFr_0gdt0UFo00
Save big on tech with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / HP Pavilion
  • CDKeys : Get 70% off a 3-month Xbox Live Gold Membership or 25% off a 12-month subscription to PS Plus
  • Dell : Get up to 40% off Dell computers during the Black Friday in July sale
  • HP : Get up to 70% off HP computers, monitors, accessories and more during HP's Black Friday in July sale
  • Newegg : Shop the Fantastech Sale for huge discounts on computers, TVs, phones and more.

Kitchen retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKUpk_0gdt0UFo00
Save big on kitchen items with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Sur la Table / Keurig
  • All-Clad : Save up to 74% off All-Clad pots and pans during the VIP Factory Seconds sale
  • Atlas Coffee : Save 50% on your first coffee subscription
  • Factor : Get $120 off your first few boxes with the code REVIEWED120OFF
  • Green Chef : Get $130 off your first four boxes at organic meal kit Green Chef
  • HelloFresh : Get your first 16 meals free plus 3 free gifts
  • Keurig : Save $12 on 4 boxes of pods with code SAVE12 , or get 2 free boxes of pods when you buy a brewer with code FREEPODS4ME
  • Made In Cookware : Save up to 30% off popular cookware
  • Misfits Market: Get up to 40% off first box (up to $15) with code SALE50
  • Sur La Table : Save up to 65% off during the massive clearance sale

Home retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jamiu_0gdt0UFo00
Save big on home with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Shark / Overstock / Solo Stove
  • Bed Bath & Beyond : Save up to 50% on home essentials at the Beyond Big Savings Event
  • HSN : Shop huge discounts during HSN's month-long birthday sale
  • Lowe's : Save big on appliances, home goods, bath goods and more until July 13
  • Overstock : Shop the massive 72-hour home sale
  • QVC : Shop huge markdowns during QVC's Christmas in July sale
  • Shutterfly : Get 20% off your entire order with the code EXTRA
  • Solo Stove : Save up to 45% on cult-favorite fire pits
  • Wayfair : Save up to 60% on furniture and home goods

Sleep and mattress retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRasW_0gdt0UFo00
Save big on sleep stuff and mattresses with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Nectar
  • Avocado : Save up to $300 on mattresses with the code JULY
  • Brooklinen : Get 15% off site-wide when shopping the Surprise Savings Event
  • Brooklyn Bedding : Get 25% off site-wide with code PRIME25 through July 13
  • Casper : Save $600 on select mattresses
  • Cocoon by Sealy : Get 35% off mattresses, pillows and sheets
  • Cozy Earth : Save up to 35% on top-rated bedding
  • Leesa : Save up to $520 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases
  • Nectar : Get $200 off a mattress and get $499 in accessories included
  • Purple : Get up to $500 off a mattress and base combo
  • Saatva : Save up to $500 on mattresses through July 13
  • Tuft & Needle : Get 15% off mattresses and $10 off organic Jersey bedding

Fashion retailers competing with Prime Day

  • Aerie : Get up to 60% off bathing suits
  • Athleta : Get up to 50% off sale styles during the Athleta semi-annual sale
  • Bombas : Get 20% off your first order with code USAT20
  • Coach : Save up to 50% on already-reduced handbags and shoes
  • EyeBuyDirect: Get up to 30% off frames with the code MADE4U
  • Farfetch : Save up to 60% off men's designer clothing during the designer sale
  • GlassesUSA : Get 65% off frames, plus free shipping
  • Huckberry : Get up to 45% off finds in the Huckberry sale section until July 14
  • Kate Spade : Get up to 50% off Kate Spade purses, accessories, clothing and more
  • lululemon : Shop marked-down leggings and sports bras in the We Made Too Much section
  • Lulus : Get an extra 50% off sale styles
  • Macy's : It's Black Friday in July—find great markdowns
  • Madewell : Get up to 70% off clothing with the code CLASSIFIED
  • Michael Kors : Save up to 60% on handbags during the Sun & Sand sale
  • Nike : During Nike's Ultimate Sale, get an extra 20% off sale prices using the code READY20
  • REI : Get up to 50% off past-season finds from Patagonia, The North Face and more
  • Saks Fifth Avenue : Save up to 70% off during Saks' Designer Sale. Plus, get an additional 20% off sale items if you spend $500 or more through July 14, using code ACTFAST20
  • Stuart Weitzman : Enjoy savings of up to 72% off sandals, sneakers and more
  • Tory Burch : Shop huge markdowns on shoes, accessories, bags and more at the Tory Burch sale section

Pet retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJSab_0gdt0UFo00
Save big on pets gear with competing Prime Day sales Reviewed / Wild One
  • Chewy : Save on treats, toys, food, and more during Chewy's Amazon Prime Day competing sale.
  • Wild One : Save up to 20% on popular (and colorful) pet accessories

Parenting retailers competing with Prime Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oUqE_0gdt0UFo00
Save big on kids toys and clothes with competing Prime Day sales. Reviewed / Shop Disney

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales today: Walmart, Target and more

Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 TV Deals: Save On 4K OLED TVs, Fire TVs, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day kicks off this Tuesday, July 12. Every year, Prime Day offers one of the best opportunities to pick up a 4K TV for a great price. And this year, the savings have started early, as Amazon has discounted a variety of 4K Fire TVs that are great for those who are shopping a budget. There are also some nice 4K OLED TV deals right now that will appeal to those looking for a high-end option that excels with gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We've rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals so far. We'll continue to update this list as more TVs are marked down, and don't forget to check back on July 12 for more Prime Day TV deals.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Target Just Put 60,000 Home Items on Sale Ahead of Deal Days — These TK Items Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Between Amazon Prime day and Deal Days at Target, you better get your credit card ready. Seriously, there’s nothing better than having a list of things you’ve been meaning to buy floating around in your head, and then noticing that practically every store you shop at is majorly slicing prices for summer shopping. If you’ve been in the market for anything to spruce up your home, Target just put tens of thousands of items on sale ahead of Deal Days, which starts on July 11, 2022. If you don’t want to wait until then,...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The 14 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances

Ninja and KitchenAid are iconic brands with a myriad of appliances from blenders to stand mixers and even ice cream makers. Both brands have become essential kitchen companions whenever you're ready to prep a meal. Since Amazon Prime Day 2022 is nearly here, deals on internet-favorite Ninja and KitchenAid appliances are ramping up — so you can start mixing, kneading and air frying your favorite recipes and save in the process.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
