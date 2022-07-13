It's your last chance for Prime Day tech deals from Apple, Samsung and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is a huge time for big savings, especially in the world of tech. Some of the best tech products on the market are heavily discounted during Amazon's sales extravaganza, many of which are rarely on sale during the rest of the year. Today, July 13, is your last opportunity to get incredible sales on tons of tech essentials from Apple, Samsung, Sony Bose and more.

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, headphones, smartwatches or a new laptop, Prime Day is your time to shop. We're constantly combing through all of the remaining Prime Day tech deals to find you the best of the best, so take advantage now before these deals are gone.

Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day tech deals happening now.

The best Prime Day tech deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch Neo QLED TV and a pair of excellent wireless headphones.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds for $198 (Save $81.99) Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm with Gold Aluminum Case for $249 (Save $60) TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV for $219.99 (Save $130) Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi with 128GB of Storage for $699 (Save $100) LG 65-Inch B1 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,496.99 (Save $803) Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $330) Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $79.01) Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for $229 (Save $100) Apple 16-Inch M1 Pro Chip MacBook Pro from $2,299 (Save $200) Samsung 55-Inch QN90B Neo QLED TV for $1,597.99 (Save $300)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Prime Day TV deals

These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With Prime Day discounts in effect, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on TVs.

TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV for $219.99 (Save $130)

Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $330)

Samsung 65-Inch AU8000 Series Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV for $597.99 (Save $50)

Vizio 58-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $598 (Save $171.99)

Samsung 55-Inch The Frame 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $979.99 (Save $418)

Sony 55-Inch A80J 4K OLED Smart TV for $998 (Save $200)

LG 65-Inch B1 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,496.99 (Save $803)

Samsung 55-Inch QN90B Neo QLED TV for $1,597.99 (Save $300)

Samsung 65-Inch QN90A Neo QLED TV for $1,599.99 (Save $100)

Sony 85-Inch X91J 4K LED Smart TV for $1,799.99 (Save $1,000)

Prime Day headphones deals

Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. Here are the best Prime Day headphone deals we've found so far.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds from $29.99 (Save $5 to $20)

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless earbuds for $58 (Save $41.99)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 (Save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $50)

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $109.24 (Save $120.75)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $119.99 (Save $80)

Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise-Canceling Headphones for $123 (Save $127)

Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $158 (Save $41.99)

Apple AirPods Pro Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $169.99 (Save $79.01)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones from $174.99 (Save $79.46 to $174.96)

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $179 (Save $100)

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds from $199.95 (Save $49.96 to $50)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones for $229 (Save $100)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones from $255 (Save $39.01 to $94)

Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds for $198 (Save $81.99)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $228 (Save $121.99)

Bose 700 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $269 (Save $110)

Prime Day laptop and tablet deals

If you're ready for a new laptop, these Prime Day deals are here to make the process a little easier.

Asus 11.6-Inch 64GB eMMC L210 Laptop for $163 (Save $76.99)

Acer 15.6-Inch 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor 128GB NVMe Aspire 5 Laptop for $314.99 (Save $75)

Acer 15.6-Inch AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Aspire 5 Laptop for $320 (Save $80)

Acer 14-Inch 128GB eMMC Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop for $379.99 (Save $100)

Apple 16-Inch M1 Pro Chip MacBook Pro from $2,299 (Save $200)

Fire HD 10 (2021) 10.1-inch 1080p Tablet with 32GB Storage for $74.99 (Save $75.00)

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) HD Alexa Smart Display for $179.99 (Save $70)

Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi with 64GB Storage for $299 (save $30)

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi with 128GB Storage for $699 (Save $100)

Prime Day tech accessory deals

From streaming sticks to smartwatches, there are still plenty excellent deals available on tech accessories.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device for $24.99 (Save $25)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device for $29.99 (Save $20)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device for $34.99 (Save $20)

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Gaming Headset for $34.99 (Save $35)

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for $57.99 (Save $42)

Echo Alexa Smart Speaker (4th Gen) for $59.99 (Save $40)

Razer BlackShark V2 THX 7.1 Gaming Headset for $61.74 (Save $38.25)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for $69.95 (Save $30)

Apple TV 4K for $109 (Save $70)

Nvidia Shield Android TV Streaming Media Player for $124.99 (Save $25)

Garmin Instinct Solar Outdoor Smartwatch for $199.99 (Save $150)

Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm with Gold Aluminum Case for $249 (Save $60)

LG 27GP750-B 27-inch Ultragear FHD IPS Gaming Monitor for $264.99 (Save $35)

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Soundbar for $285 (Save $214)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch for $283 (Save $97)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45MM Smartwatch with Starlight Sports band for $309 (Save $120)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Cellphone Factory Unlocked for $749.99 (Save $300)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. During Prime Day, new deals are constantly being added, including lightning deals, which typically only last a few hours. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's two-day sales event started yesterday, July 12, and runs through today, July 13.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop for deals.

