If your flight is delayed, you may be eligible for compensation from your airline

By Zach Wichter, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
  • Department of Transportation rules around delays of U.S. are murky.
  • There's no official requirement for passengers to receive a refund or reimbursement in a result of a flight delay.
  • Here's what each of the major carriers said they do in the event of a significant delay.

Sarah Cannon was ready to start her vacation last week on Hawaii's big island. She, along with her in-laws, her husband and their three kids were ticketed to fly nonstop from Denver to Kona for about a week in the tropics.

Instead, Cannon and her family got to experience an extreme case of 2022 summer travel woes first-hand on a winding journey that involved mechanical issues, three different airplanes, multiple flight crews, an extra layover in California and a series of incremental delays that ultimately added up to almost 24 hours.

