If your flight is delayed, you may be eligible for compensation from your airline

Department of Transportation rules around delays of U.S. are murky.

There's no official requirement for passengers to receive a refund or reimbursement in a result of a flight delay.

Here's what each of the major carriers said they do in the event of a significant delay.

Sarah Cannon was ready to start her vacation last week on Hawaii's big island. She, along with her in-laws, her husband and their three kids were ticketed to fly nonstop from Denver to Kona for about a week in the tropics.

Instead, Cannon and her family got to experience an extreme case of 2022 summer travel woes first-hand on a winding journey that involved mechanical issues, three different airplanes, multiple flight crews, an extra layover in California and a series of incremental delays that ultimately added up to almost 24 hours.