Midland High Class of 1997 announce reunion plans

The Greater Midland Community Center is organizing several trips for the autumn season. A day in Saugatuck is set for Thursday, Sept. 15. The trip will include time at Crane’s Orchard, a provided lunch from Crane’s Restaurant & Winery in Fennville and a 90-minute cruise on the Star of Saugatuck.
Numerous organizations are coming together to help local residents in addiction recovery build employment skills, while offering home improvement projects around Midland. Community Corrections Manager Marisa Boulton at the Midland County Jail has watched two residents blossom in their recovery journey, that's led to this overall effort. "I'm just so...
Despite pouring rain, about 60-70 people gathered in grandstands for the opening ceremonies of the third Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational early Wednesday morning at the Midland Country Club. Art Lewis of radio station WSGW 790-AM introduced members of Teenage Musicals Inc., who sang the national anthem for the crowd....
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After hearing from constituents, Midland and Gladwin County commissioners unanimously approved the creation of a special assessment district Tuesday in a two-and-a-half hour meeting in the Meridian Early College High School gym. Gladwin County Commission Chair Karen Moore and...
A Wednesday night fire at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds is being ruled non-intentional for now, but investigators would like to talk to three persons of interest seen fleeing the burning barn. In the middle of the Gladwin County Fair week, a fire broke out at about 9:50 p.m. in a...
A 43-year-old Midland man who is charged with multiple felony counts, was expected to accept a plea agreement Thursday in Midland County Circuit Court, but instead is aiming for a Cobbs Hearing. James Hoover has been lodged in the Midland County Jail since his March 9 arrest, after he allegedly...
Comments / 0