Richland County, OH

Richland 25: Nos. 14-16 had pleasant surprises in 2021-22, expect more in 2022-23

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

Who doesn't love a good surprise?

The teams ranked Nos. 14-16 had that and so much more during the 2021-22 seasons. From inspirational runs at district championships to overcoming obstacles to put together successful seasons, this trio of teams now comes into the 2022-23 season with very high expectations.

Let's check out who the teams are in this week's Richland 25 countdown.

16. Shelby Girls Cross Country

The Whippets were the 15th-best girls cross country team in the entire state in 2021 after finishing the state meet with 356 team points. In 2022, the Whippets should be just as good if not better.

They bring back five runners with state meet experience headlined by senior Kayla Gonzales, who earned All-Ohio honors last year when she finished 15th individually with an 18:46.5 at state. She is a two-time Richland County champion and is in line for one heck of a senior year. She has been one of the most consistent runners in Richland County and even won her first individual district championship last season.

Emma Montgomery also returns after running a 20:46.7 at state to finish 109th. She owned the No. 2 runner spot last year and will be looked upon to take it to the next level. Channon Cundiff also returns as the No. 3 after running a 20:57.2 to place 118th at state last year.

With the loss of No. 4 runner Reyna Hoffman and No. 5 Abby Vogt, the Whippets will look to Aleigha Thauvette and Kailyn Schwall to fill in some gaps. Thauvette ran a 22:29.3 to place 168th while Schwall ran a 22:58.7 to place 176th at last year's state meet. If those two can continue to improve and grow and some incoming runners can contribute, the Whippets are in for one successful 2022.

15. Clear Fork Softball

The Colts went 16-8 and made a run to the Division II district championship game before being knocked out by regional runner-up Lexington in 2022.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Colts have a chance to be special yet again. They do lose some extremely talented players in Trinity Cook, Tatum Swihart, Alyssa Swank and Mansfield News Journal Co-Pitcher of the Year Ashtynn Roberts, but there are some young and talented players coming back.

Pacey Chrastina headlines those players. She is extremely versatile as she spent time roaming the outfield before moving into shortstop and solidifying the position. She will likely be asked to do more pitching this season compared to last but, regardless, she swings a great bat. She batted .458 last year with 27 hits, 12 RBIs and 16 runs scored. She will be the senior leader this upcoming season.

The Colts bring back Andrea Swainhart, Macy Ousley, Morgan Shafer and Renee Anders, who all played major roles in 2022. The Colts also had a talented freshman group last season with Rilynn Montgomery, Katrina Rogers, Merista Brown and Melodie Blubaugh all playing key innings in big games.

There are some questions heading into the 2023 season, mainly who will handle the pitching? But those questions have plenty of time to be answered before spring rolls around.

14. Lexington Boys Cross Country

The Minutemen ended up as state's No. 10 team last year after a magical postseason run, which included a surprising regional championship, netted results that were likely a year early.

Lex brings back three runners with state meet experience, and what a talented young group it is. Joey Aquino was one the top runners at state last year as a freshman, running a blistering 16:38.3 to place 45th overall. Fellow freshman Chance Basilone ran a 17:10.1 to finish in 97th while Ethan Slone posted a 17:37.8 to take 140th.

Those three learned from a nice senior group that included Ethan Peebles, the Division II individual district champion, so the foundation has been laid for another excellent year. The biggest challenge ahead is Lexington has moved up to Division I in boys cross country this season and that means much, much bigger and faster competition. It may take a year to adjust, but — who knows? — maybe the Minutemen will surprise us all again.

On the cusp

Plymouth Football

Last season, the Big Red started the year 3-0 before finishing up 2-5 over their final seven games, including an opening-round playoff loss to Southern. Still, they bring back running back Shae Sparks and speedster Caiden Allen at wide receiver. There are plenty of weapons at Plymouth's disposal so it should be a nice season. The Big Red hope to compete a little better in the Firelands Conference.

Lucas Volleyball

The Cubs finished as the Richland County Rankings champs last season with a 14-7 regular-season record and, with big hitter All-Ohioan Shelby Grover back, the Cubs have a chance in every game they play. She helped the Cubs win their sectional opener with a school-record 31 kills last season, but she will be without her setter, Tori Sauder, who took home a record of her own with 58 assists in that match. It will be interesting to see how the Cubs respond in 2022.

