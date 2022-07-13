ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison trustees OK 2023 tax planning budget

By Al Lawrence
 2 days ago
Madison Township is expecting to have more than $6.8 million in all funds to spend in 2023. Township trustees held a special meeting on Monday to approve the 2023 tax planning budget and deal with several other topics including how to spend the township’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The figure calls for $259,800 for the general fund and nearly $6.6 million for all other accounts, including nearly $2.7 million for the fire district, $813,314 in the EMS fund, $325,077 in the special fire levy (equipment) fund, $497,574 for the road and bridge fund, $260,000 for the road district (paving) fund, $400,701 in gasoline tax revenue, and just over $1 million in ARPA funds. All figures include estimated unencumbered fund balances as of Jan. 1, 2023, and estimated revenue for next year.

Trustees have discussed the possibility of putting some type of levy on a future ballot — either a general levy that could help cover general fund expenses and expenses in other areas or a possible road levy for either more paving work or to help cover the cost of replacing larger, aging road department equipment. No specific dollar amounts or levy millage have been discussed and no action has been taken.

Trustees continue ARPA spending discussion

Trustees also continued their discussions on how to best spend the township’s allocation of ARPA funds but reached no decisions. Madison Township received $568,071 in ARPA funds last fall and is expected to receive a second allocation of the same amount in the next several weeks for a total of $1,073,884.

Last month each trustee drove an assigned section of the township and developed lists of roads that were prioritized in order of most in need of repairs. Trustees discussed a number of roads on their list but made no decisions.

Trustee Tom Craft suggested that board members go out and do their own rough measuring of the road mileage or use a county list in order to come up with a “ballpark” total cost. He said the board needs to do its own work on the mileage figures instead of Road Supervisor Jimmy Baker because Baker and his crew currently are busy patching roads and preparing others for the summer paving and resealing work.

Craft said there are two things he considers when deciding what roads to work on — condition and how many people travel on it — in order to do what’s best for a majority of the people in Madison Township.

“If it’s a dead end road, you’re going to blade patch it,” he said. “If you have a road with 2,000 cars go down it per day, it’s more important than one with 10 cars.”

Craft also pointed out that if the board comes up with eight miles of roads that need paving work at a cost of $70,000 per mile, it would take about $550,000 of the ARPA funds. The rest could be used for other projects.

In the only other business on the special meeting agenda, the board voted to hire the same firm that cleaned the township building during the pandemic quarantine to again do the work every other month at a cost of $75 per cleaning. Trustees originally proposed to do the work themselves on a rotating basis but have not been able to develop a regular schedule.

Trustees also discussed a concern from a resident about the streets that will be closed around the old Mansfield Reformatory during the INKcarceration event this weekend. They said the closures could cause problems with access for emergency personnel. They also were concerned that, for the second year, Mansfield officials did not give the township a heads up on what roads were being closed, the detours and access to the site, which could attract as many as 75,000 people.

