ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Bullit Band continues concert series at Galion Community Theater

By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Yxvb_0gdszwhz00

Tickets for a new concert series are still available for a show Friday evening at the Galion Community Theatre.

The Bullit Band will play rock and roll from the '50s,' 60s and '70s, a few modern pop songs, and country hits, according to Beth Anne Jarvis, the theater's publicist.

It will be a home show for the five-piece group, as The Bullit Band is based out of Galion.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased online at galiontheatre.org or by calling the box office at 419-468-2662.

Friday's concert is one of several that are taking place at the Galion Community Theatre this year.

"The theater has put concerts on here and there for a long time, but this is the first year-long concert series that we've put on," Jarvis said. "The series has been going really well. Our attendance has been growing and we hope it keeps getting bigger and bigger."

Many of the guests have been regular supporters of the theater's theatrical productions, but several have been newcomers to the venue.

"It's fun seeing folks who have maybe never been in the theater before," Jarvis said.

Audiences have been requesting a concert series at Galion Community Theatre for a number of years, according to Paul Sulser, president of the theater's board of directors.

"The 2022 concerts have been lively and have brought an exciting energy to the stage, and we have no doubt Bullit Band will continue the trend," Sulser said. "We are happy to open our doors to the community, and we look forward to seeing this series grow in the future."

Those who want to attend the series will have two more chances this year, as Tom's Kitchen Table will perform on Sept. 17 and Paul Martin's Jazz Quintet will take the stage Nov. 18.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmessenger.com

Live music tonight and tomorrow at the fair

Live music will fill the air two nights of this year’s fair. Nashville artist Paulina Jayne and her band perform on July 12, and Marysville singer-songwriter Dan Wallace and his band take the stage on July 13. Both performances start at 7 p.m. Paulina Jayne combines the storytelling of...
Mount Vernon News

Buckeye Imagination Museum announces opening

MANSFIELD – The Buckeye Imagination Museum (previously known as Little Buckeye Children’s Museum) will open its new facility to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Its new building is located just two blocks away next to the Renaissance Theatre at 175 West Third St. in Mansfield in the Imagination District. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield economy braces for Inkcarceration weekend

MANSFIELD — Around 75,000 rock music fans, musicians, tattoo artists, and tattoo enthusiasts will descend on the Ohio State Reformatory for the Inkcarceration Music Festival this weekend. Half of the legions of attendees are coming from outside Ohio, said event publicist Kristine Ashton-Magnuson of Ashton-Magnuson Media. The festival will...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cincinnati CityBeat

Sorry, but Reba McEntire Won't Come to Cincinnati on Her New Tour – Yes, Again

Cincinnati just is not "fancy" enough, it seems. Country legend Reba McEntire announced this week that she'll head out on another tour this fall, but her 17-city schedule once again does not include Cincinnati. Fresh from her tour that launched in November and continued through March, McEntire will hit the road again beginning Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Canadian country singer Terri Clark will join her as a special guest.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Anonymous Assembly: Mysterious purple trees, downtown parking & gang signs

Dear reader, it's time for the long-awaited third installment of "Anonymous Assembly," a column where I answer a handful of questions submitted anonymously to our newsroom. We receive hundreds of submissions on our Open Source platform, where readers can submit questions to our newsroom that we answer in article form.
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Martin
NBC4 Columbus

Today only: How to get a free Subway sandwich

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – To celebrate the most significant menu change to date, Subway will be giving away free sandwiches Tuesday. Last week, Subway announced the “Subway Series,” a lineup of 12 new sandwiches. From 10 a.m. to noon, up to one million free 6-inch sandwiches from the Subway Series lineup will be offered across […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Power restored at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Many attractions weren’t operating at Cedar Point Thursday evening as the amusement park dealt with a power outage. Cedar Point made the announcement on Twitter, stating that they were working to get the rides back up as soon as possible. They thanked Cedar Point fans for their patience. The park didn’t […]
SANDUSKY, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concerts#Rock And Roll#Performing#Galion Community Theater#The Bullit Band
Delaware Gazette

Sunbury once known for its coffee aroma

The Big Walnut Area Historical Society (BWAHS) will present a program titled “Sunbury Creamery thru Nestlès” at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the Myers Inn Museum in Sunbury. Polly Horn will present the program featuring Jeff Bergandine’s video, documents, and memorabilia of a business which...
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Bob Evans CEO dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Steven A. Davis, 64, who served nine years as CEO of New Albany-based Bob Evans, has died. According to a press release, Davis, who was the first Black person to run the company, died Sunday. Davis’ career consists of several stints as a chief executive...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
richlandsource.com

Mansfield woman pedaling across U.S. in 'Bike Nonstop U.S.' race

MANSFIELD -- Michalle “Mickey” Gilbert stopped at a small Catholic church along the highway one afternoon in Gallatin, Missouri. The 54-year-old had been cycling for hours in the hot July sun, carrying about 50 pounds of gear on her bike. Part of her adventure that day involved using bear spray on a pair of pesky dogs that wouldn’t leave her alone. She had considered ditching the stuff because she hadn’t encountered any bears yet.
MANSFIELD, OH
TheHorse.com

Ohio Horse Positive for EHV

On July 13, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse in Medina County, Ohio, tested positive for equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1). The horse presented with respiratory signs but no neurologic signs, and the boarding facility where it resides is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy