Mansfield police motorcycles now on patrol

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
The Mansfield Police Motorcycle Unit is back after an almost 60-year hiatus and residents won't just see the motorcycles in ceremonial units such as parades.

The Mansfield police officers riding on the motorcycles will issue traffic citations, too, just like officers driving patrol cruisers, according to Lt. Randy Carver, spokesman for the police department.

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said the unit has been reestablished to assist in selective traffic enforcement in the city.

Motorcycle patrol was introduced in the city in the 1930s and in the 1960s the division had three-wheeled motorcycles in the traffic section that issued parking tickets as well as a two-wheel unit that worked patrol, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

In 2016, the motorcycle unit was reestablished as a ceremonial unit where motorcycle officers had the honor of participating in parades, funeral processions and community events.

However, over the last several years the unit has worked to become an an additional resource for making the roadways in Mansfield a safer place, Porch said.

"The motor unit will now add value to the division's traffic enforcement section through selective traffic enforcement and accident response," Porch said.

Motorcycles have the ability to quickly navigate congested, modern traffic and quickly get to crash scenes.

The public will see the officers on their motorcycles on patrol or stationary along roads conducting traffic enforcement duties, Porch said.

The department has two Harley-Davidson police motorcycles that were , which the division acquired in 2016. Each unit is clearly identified with Mansfield police markings and emergency response equipment and officers will be clearly identified wearing department-approved safety equipment and uniforms.

