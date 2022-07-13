Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation says a $10.7 million expansion at a plant in Dodge County is expected to create about 150 jobs over the next two years. Whisker manufactures self-cleaning litter boxes at its facility in Juneau. The expansion would be the second in two years. The plans include...
July 15, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Look out, Janesville, there is a new hotel in town. American Construction Services will break ground for the new 90-room TRU by Hilton hotel in Janesville the week of July 25, 2022. The new TRU hotel will bring much-needed hotel...
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has an easy way for people who may have lost their job to make money. Cassie Erato is CEO for the Phase 1 pharmaceutical testing firm. “We really have a good message for our community,” said Erato. Spaulding...
As automobile companies pledge to take a major step toward production of electric vehicles, we thought it was a good time for Bubbler Talk to look at part of Milwaukee's history of making cars. Specifically, a plant that was on the 3200 block of Clement Avenue at the far south...
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, is offering the Quest Study for healthy male and female volunteers which involves 1 in-house stay, lasting 19 days/18 nights, 2 outpatient visits and 1 follow up phone call. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy...
WEST BEND — Walmart announced that the West Bend location will be one of 28 stores that will be remodeled this year in Wisconsin as they plan to invest $150 million in the state during 2022. According to a release from Walmart, all remodeled stores will offer pickup, delivery...
WEST BEND — Tommy’s Express Car Wash held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new location at 2110 W. Washington St. in West Bend on Wednesday. Construction of the new car wash is expected to be finished by February of 2023, but the company is hopeful it will be finished sooner.
Washington County, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on a proposed Green Tier contract with Serigraph, Inc. in West Bend, Wisconsin, to maintain their Tier 2 status in Green Tier. The DNR welcomes comments from Serigraph, Inc. customers, neighbors and stakeholders through...
As of the last count, 112 homes still have lead water laterals. Under a recently received DNR grant, the City has received enough money to remove all lead laterals and replace them with more modern PVC.
MILWAUKEE— It is no secret that restaurants and bars across Wisconsin are struggling to find employees. It is a challenge that hits home from fast food chains all the way to some of Milwaukee’s most iconic restaurants. At The Packing House, a well-known supper club a stones-throw away...
It’s official, Ashley HomeStore will be taking over the former Pick ‘n Save location in Sheboygan. The City’s Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for the furniture giant during their meeting yesterday in City Hall, filling the space at 2625 South Business Drive that had been sitting empty since 2017.
July 14, 2022 – My name is Race Stange. I am 10 years old. I am a member of the Boltonville Firecrackers. I enjoy helping my Grandpa with his dairy steer operation by feeding the steers, helping with crops, selling the crops, and helping fix machinery. This is my...
Kewaskum, WI – Taxpayers in the Village of Kewaskum received a postcard in the mail this week from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) which will be holding a Public Involvement Meeting regarding Hwy 45 resurfacing on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kewaskum Municipal Building Annex, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave., Kewaskum.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
The United States Postal Service has announced they be will be joining the upcoming Drive Thru Job Fairs. USPS is looking for committed individuals to fill immediate open positions within the company. The Postal Service in Milwaukee will be joining the three Common Council Drive Thru Job Fairs and will...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Travel Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. We all know that one of the many things Wisconsin is known for is cheese curds. They've become the premium appetizer for the state.
MADISON — It’s a problem common to the average American: You get so busy campaigning for political office you forget to pay your property taxes. Such are the real struggles of Wisconsin’s grossly out-of-touch lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes. At a campaign stop last weekend in Milwaukee, Gov....
