These Are the Counties in the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdszDQe00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tallahassee metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 123,791 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,568 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tallahassee than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tallahassee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,219 confirmed infections in Jefferson County, or 29,911 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tallahassee metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 432 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, above the 284 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tallahassee metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jefferson County, FL 29,911 4,219 432 61
2 Gadsden County, FL 31,495 14,493 456 210
3 Leon County, FL 32,823 94,564 236 679
4 Wakulla County, FL 32,986 10,515 408 130

