In late 2018, the day before the city of Columbus and its partners announced that a deal had been reached to build a new soccer stadium in the Arena District, the same group of leaders gathered at Mapfre Stadium (now called Historic Crew Stadium) to announce their new plans for that site. The land surrounding the stadium would be turned into a community sports complex – complete with outdoor soccer fields and indoor basketball courts – that they boasted would serve the 200,000 residents who live within three miles of the site.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO