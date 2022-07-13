These Are the Counties in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 48,405 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,963 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlottesville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Nelson County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,773 confirmed infections in Nelson County, or 18,721 for every 100,000 people.

Though Nelson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlottesville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 243 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Nelson County, above the 196 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Nelson County, VA 18,721 2,773 243 36 2 Albemarle County, VA 19,515 20,755 162 172 3 Fluvanna County, VA 21,798 5,729 179 47 4 Greene County, VA 22,385 4,345 319 62 5 Charlottesville City, VA 22,476 10,573 164 77 6 Buckingham County, VA 24,877 4,230 341 58

