These Are the Counties in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 475,028 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,040 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cleveland-Elyria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geauga County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,129 confirmed infections in Geauga County, or 18,230 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Geauga County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cleveland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 286 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Geauga County, below the 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Geauga County, OH 18,230 17,129 286 269 2 Lake County, OH 22,632 52,065 323 744 3 Cuyahoga County, OH 23,190 290,752 307 3,844 4 Lorain County, OH 23,541 72,202 323 992 5 Medina County, OH 24,191 42,880 289 513

