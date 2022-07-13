ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise County, ID

These Are the Counties in the Boise City, ID Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsyaZS00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 213,611 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,782 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Boise City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Boise County in Idaho has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,154 confirmed infections in Boise County, or 16,111 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Boise County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boise City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 195 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Boise County, below the 269 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boise City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boise County, ID 16,111 1,154 195 14
2 Owyhee County, ID 20,375 2,334 463 53
3 Gem County, ID 22,197 3,785 469 80
4 Canyon County, ID 29,886 63,428 325 690
5 Ada County, ID 32,039 142,910 232 1,033

