These Are the Counties in the Boise City, ID Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 213,611 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,782 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Boise City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Boise County in Idaho has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,154 confirmed infections in Boise County, or 16,111 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Boise County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boise City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 195 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Boise County, below the 269 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boise City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Boise County, ID 16,111 1,154 195 14 2 Owyhee County, ID 20,375 2,334 463 53 3 Gem County, ID 22,197 3,785 469 80 4 Canyon County, ID 29,886 63,428 325 690 5 Ada County, ID 32,039 142,910 232 1,033

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.