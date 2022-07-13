These Are the Counties in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 35,845 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,413 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Albany is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Baker County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 555 confirmed infections in Baker County, or 17,404 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baker County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Albany metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 470 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Baker County, below the 532 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Baker County, GA 17,404 555 470 15 2 Dougherty County, GA 22,782 20,743 558 508 3 Worth County, GA 23,272 4,807 581 120 4 Terrell County, GA 24,145 2,139 768 68 5 Lee County, GA 25,900 7,601 354 104

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .