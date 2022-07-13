These Are the Counties in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 108,430 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,959 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Peoria than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marshall County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,985 confirmed infections in Marshall County, or 25,309 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marshall County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Peoria metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 263 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Marshall County, below the 318 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Marshall County, IL 25,309 2,985 263 31 2 Peoria County, IL 28,283 52,172 288 531 3 Woodford County, IL 28,817 11,186 289 112 4 Stark County, IL 29,618 1,629 655 36 5 Tazewell County, IL 30,226 40,458 359 481

