Madison County, IA

These Are the Counties in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsyPoL00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 175,635 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,694 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Des Moines-West Des Moines, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,264 confirmed infections in Madison County, or 20,541 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Des Moines metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 252 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, above the 234 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, IA 20,541 3,264 252 40
2 Guthrie County, IA 22,906 2,445 440 47
3 Warren County, IA 26,517 13,089 276 136
4 Polk County, IA 27,928 132,457 235 1,116
5 Dallas County, IA 29,023 24,380 176 148

