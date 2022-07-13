ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

These Are the Counties in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gdsyLWf00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 155,278 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,128 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Chattanooga than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dade County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,525 confirmed infections in Dade County, or 21,723 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chattanooga metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 203 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dade County, below the 334 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dade County, GA 21,723 3,525 203 33
2 Catoosa County, GA 23,059 15,288 271 180
3 Walker County, GA 25,713 17,697 369 254
4 Hamilton County, TN 29,438 105,255 328 1,174
5 Sequatchie County, TN 29,640 4,366 475 70
6 Marion County, TN 32,188 9,147 465 132

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 5,766 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 309 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
FRANKLIN, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 1,472 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 480 fatalities for […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Dade County, GA
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Georgia Health
Chattanooga, TN
Health
County
Dade County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Health
Local
Georgia Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,138 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Tn#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 1,652 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 314 fatalities for […]
MADISON COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 6,734 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 275 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

123K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy