These Are the Counties in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 65,189 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,008 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lynchburg is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bedford County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,326 confirmed infections in Bedford County, or 23,523 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Bedford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lynchburg metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 317 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bedford County, below the 341 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bedford County, VA 23,523 18,326 317 247 2 Amherst County, VA 24,566 7,832 285 91 3 Campbell County, VA 25,314 13,966 399 220 4 Lynchburg City, VA 26,152 20,956 346 277 5 Appomattox County, VA 26,379 4,109 340 53

